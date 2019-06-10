  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work June 10–13

An August Wilson play in Spanish, the original story of Studio 54, and an NPR Tiny Desk Concert in Seattle.

By Lily Hansen 6/10/2019 at 8:00am

Soak plays Barboza this Wednesday.

Image: Courtesy Ellius Grace

Mon, June 10
The Other Season: Joe Turner Vino y Se Fue
Constanza Romero presents a staged reading of her late husband August Wilson's play Joe Turner's Come and Gone in Spanish. Set in a Pittsburgh boarding house in 1911, the play chronicles the lives of former slaves as they travel north during the Great Migration. The reading marks the first time Wilson’s work has been translated into Spanish, but anglophones are still welcome to attend (subtitles gratis). Seattle Repertory Theatre, $5

Tue, June 11
NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest on the Road
NPR’s famous concert series comes to Seattle with 2019 Tiny Desk Contest winner Quinn Christopherson set to perform. Chosen from over 6,000 entries across the country, the Anchorage-born singer’s winning song, “Erase Me,” is a dreamy power ballad that sees him coming to terms with his newfound privilege as a transgender man. He’ll be joined by local artists and contest finalists Wolfchild, i//u, and Racoma. KEXP Gathering Space, $10

Wed, June 12
Soak
Bridie Monds-Watson started her music career at 13 uploading acoustic songs online in her hometown of Derry, Ireland. Now in her twenties, the singer has left indie-folk for eclectic pop beats and jubilant melodies. Her latest album, Grim Town, is an ode to the “nobodies” of the world, complete with ‘80s synth riffs and wistful ukulele solos. Barboza, $14

June 12–16
Northwest New Works Festival
The festival honoring the Pacific Northwest’s diverse arts community returns for its 36th year with 12 new works by some of the region’s most talented contemporary artists. On this year’s lineup: Weighted Bodies, a fat-celebrating dance performance, and Finding the InBetween, an exploration of the mixed-race experience in America from flutist Leanna Keith. On the Boards, $15–$40

Thu, June 13
Studio 54: The Documentary
In conjunction with its latest exhibition, Studio 54 and Beyond: The Photography of Hasse Persson, the Nordic Museum screens last year’s highly-acclaimed documentary on the New York City hot spot. The film tells the rise and fall of the 1970s nightclub through one if its original owners, Ian Schrager (Steve Rubell, the club’s other owner, died in 1989). It’s a story filled with A-list stars, drag queens, and—fitting for a northerly museum—lots of white powder. Nordic Museum, Free

Nordic Heritage Museum, Npr, August Wilson, On the Boards, Seattle Repertory Theatre, KEXP, Concerts, Barboza, Weekly Events
