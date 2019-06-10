  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Fun with Listicles

10 Places to Grab a Bite Around Seattle Center

The Space Needle might be tourist-filled, but you can still eat like a local.

By Seattle Met Staff 6/10/2019 at 9:00am

Queen Anne Beerhall: a one-stop shop for soft Bavarian pretzels and Old World beers.

Image: Elizabeth Podlesnik

Citizen

Between the old brick, the big windows, and the strings of white lights, this just might be the most charming cafe in Lower Queen Anne—and we haven’t even mentioned the patio yet. The loftlike atmosphere makes for a great conversation spot, but the real reason to check out Citizen is the crepes. Take your pick between savory (like apple-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, and basil drizzled in maple syrup) or sweet (strawberries, ricotta cheese, and honey powdered in sugar).

Collections Cafe

Once a terrible place to be caught hungry, Seattle Center is tasting a little better these days thanks to the fine food stalls in the updated Armory and this shiny street-level cafe across from it, at Chihuly Garden and Glass. It’s upscale Americana food—dishes like pork ciabatta sandwiches with apple slaw, or flatbread pizza with speck and figs—conceived with more gastronomic sophistication than one might expect (an early menu featured octopus), but executed too often with a punch-pulling dearth of flavor (the octopus was bland). Still, the bright, windowy place is worthwhile for a casual bite or a tipple after a visit to the museum, thanks to the aesthetic appeal of 28 of Dale Chihuly’s own collections. Each table holds displays under glass—here a little ceramic herd of dogs, there an array of alarm clocks—along with big decorative statements, like the strangely elegant spectacle of vintage accordions hanging from the ceiling.

Dick's

Nothing soaks up an evening’s intemperance better than a Dick’s deluxe burger with fries and a shake, served till 2am every night of the week. The original Wallingford drive-in debuted in 1954 and has since hatched six more locations, each with the same streamlined menu, eye-catching signs, and 5-cent surcharge for ketchup.

La Marzocco

Every day Seattle coffee drinkers order espresso pulled from a La Marzocco machine without knowing much of the company’s rich Italian history, or the fact that the U.S. headquarters for the leading espresso hardware manufacturer in the world is located right here in Ballard. Or, perhaps, that it has a showroom and cafe whose space is adjacent to music station KEXP in which its ambitious multiroaster format brings in new roasters from all over the world with a menu that changes every month. 

The Masonry

No-nonsense thin crust pizzas from the wood oven, a small list of thoughtful sides (could be a beautiful seasonal salad, could be hearty pozole), and a top-notch draft list that leans more European than hophead. Lower Queen Anne needs more casually grownup spaces like the Masonry, but for now that blessing goes to Fremont, where the restaurant opened a second spot housing a few more taps of craft beers and just as many satisfying pizzas, all of which can be had on the expansive front deck until late.

Queen Anne Beerhall

As the name implies, this sweeping place is indeed a beer hall, all whopping 7,000 square feet of it. It rips a page out of ye olde Bavarian drinking playbook: long communal tables, soft Bavarian pretzels, wiener schnitzel, grilled sausages with sauerkraut, plus draft beer hailing from Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Taylor Shellfish

Each of the three dining outposts of the premier oyster farmer in the Northwest has its own menu and ambience—a pregame-fried-food feel at Pioneer Square, a bright intimacy at Seattle Center, a fish market bustle at Capitol Hill—but each forefronts oysters, which you must order. Get them by the dozen or in the form of Xinh’s oyster stew, which is like slurping the nectar straight out of the shell.

Tilikum Place Cafe

The lived-in ease of this cozy brick-walled boite not only makes Belltown feel like a neighborhood, it leaves you quite unprepared for the exacting food. Chef Ba Culbert’s savory appetizer tarts are rich with delectables like bacon and fine Gruyere, and meltingly crusted; her celeriac soup a fathomless marvel topped with smoky paprika and caramelized pear. Dinners are comforting affairs—perhaps a moist, charry pork chop with polenta cake and greens and grilled fig—and lunches casual and precise. Everything, including the long, luscious list of housemade desserts, tastes more careful and authentic than it ought to at prices this low. And weekend brunch, with its rotating lineup of Dutch babies, is legendary.

Toulouse Petit

Don’t let the gorgeous filigreed decor or the crush of posturing singles or the fact that it’s open all day and half the night signal the place is less than serious foodwise—Toulouse’s vast menu of French Quarter classics is solid and its kitchen surprisingly consistent. Fish and shellfish, a madly popular brunch, and an even more popular happy hour are the headliners. Well, you know, and the gratuitous rum drinks.  

Wa'z

This minimalist room on Tilikum Place in Belltown is home to Seattle’s only kaiseki restaurant. Chef Hiro Tawara devises a single menu for each month; the six-course version is available in the dining room, but the counter, with its eight courses explained by the chef himself, is a far more engaging experience. Tawara trained in kaiseki restaurants in Kyoto; here he adapts Japan’s oldest form of fine dining to fashion a parade of small dishes that celebrate the season. His food is subtle; Wa’z isn’t a place for umami bombs or drizzles of spicy sauce. But at its best, the supremely subtle food challenges diners to slow down and appreciate how beautifully a sweet fig lends itself to tempura, or the nuance that a gelee of reduced dashi can bring to an otherwise spare arrangement of chilled vegetables. While the food is restrained, the sake menu is downright expansive.

Filed under
Citizen Cafe, Collections Cafe, Dick's Drive In, La Marzocco, The Masonry, Queen Anne Beerhall, Taylor Shellfish, Tilikum Place Cafe, Toulouse Petit, Fun with Listicles, Seattle Center
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Wa'z

$$$ Japanese 411 Cedar St

This minimalist room on Tilikum Place in Belltown is home to Seattle’s only kaiseki restaurant. Chef Hiro Tawara devises a single menu for each month; the si...

Editor’s Pick

Toulouse Petit Kitchen and Lounge

$$ Southern/Creole/Cajun 601 Queen Anne Ave N

Don’t let the gorgeous filigreed decor or the crush of posturing singles or the fact that it’s open all day and half the night signal the place is less than ...

Editor’s Pick

Tilikum Place Cafe

$$$ Continental 407 Cedar Street

The lived-in ease of this cozy brick-walled boite not only makes Belltown feel like a neighborhood, it leaves you quite unprepared for the exacting food. Che...

Editor’s Pick

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bars

$$ Oyster Bar, Seafood Multiple Locations

Each of the three dining outposts of the premier oyster farmer in the Northwest has its own menu and ambience—a pregame-fried-food feel at Pioneer Square, a ...

Queen Anne Beerhall

$$ Continental 203 W Thomas St

As the name implies, this sweeping place is indeed a beer hall, all whopping 7,000 square feet of it. It rips a page out of ye olde Bavarian drinking playboo...

Editor’s Pick

The Masonry

$$ American/New American, Pizza Multiple Locations

No-nonsense thin crust pizzas from the wood oven, a small list of thoughtful sides (could be a beautiful seasonal salad, could be hearty pozole), and a top-n...

La Marzocco

$ Coffee Shop 472 1st Ave N,

Every day Seattle coffee drinkers order espresso pulled from a La Marzocco machine without knowing much of the company’s rich Italian history, or the fact th...

Editor’s Pick

Dick's Drive-In

$ Burgers Multiple Locations

Nothing soaks up an evening’s intemperance better than a Dick’s deluxe burger with fries and a shake, served till 2am every night of the week. The original W...

Editor’s Pick

Collections Cafe

$$ American/New American 305 Harrison St, Seattle Center

Once a terrible place to be caught hungry, Seattle Center is tasting a little better these days thanks to the fine food stalls in the updated Armory and this...

Citizen

$ French, Sandwiches/Deli 706 Taylor Ave N

Between the old brick, the big windows, and the strings of white lights, this just might be the most charming cafe in Lower Queen Anne—and we haven’t even me...

Eat & Drink

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

11:23am By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode

Tom Douglas and Ethan Stowell Will Open Restaurants in Nordstrom's NYC Flagship

06/10/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

10 Places to Grab a Bite Around Seattle Center

06/10/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Life on Mars Lands and Cloudburst Brewing Expands

06/07/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Sugar High

Hello Robin Plans a Second Location at University Village

06/06/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 5–11

06/05/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

9:00am By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 10–13

06/10/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 7–9

06/07/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Pride 2019

Volunteer Park Pride Festival Returns This Saturday

06/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

Lawn Songs

Seattle Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2019

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

News & City Life

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe