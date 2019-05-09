Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

Pike Place Market floral thrills. Image: Shutterstock By Liem Bahneman

Mother's Day is May 12. Got that? Write it on a sticky note. Put a reminder on your calendar. This Sunday is not just Game of Thrones day. So, if you’re looking for something special for mom—sure, flowers and a card are holiday staples—we’ve rounded up a few places that can help you step it up this year.

May 11 & 12

11th Annual Flower Festival

Pike Place Market is the quintessential spot for a freshly arranged bouquet—whether it's a holiday or not. And this weekend the market’s cobblestoned streets will be abloom with flower farmers selling tulips, daffodils, peonies, and irises. Picking out some stems for mom is one way to show her gratitude. Taking a stroll with her where she can hand-select her own is next level. Pike Place Market, Free

Sat, May 11

Mother's Day Weekend at Filson Flagship

Filson, a long (long, long) time retailer here in the old Pacific Northwest, is perhaps most often associated with rugged outdoorsmen. While it's certainly true that the outdoorsy dude would have a field day inside the SoDo flagship store, the outfitter has been beefing up its offerings for women too. Clothing with all of the technology and resilience as the men's stuff, but cut for a woman's proportions. Now, Filson's ready to reveal its new women's parlor. And on Saturday that means fresh threads of course, but also a jewelry popup with Jillian Lukiwski of Noisy Plume, Thatch Floral plants and blooms, plus Pike Street Press cards as well as coffee and snacks. Filson, Free

Sat, May 11

SoDo Mother's Day Flea Market

Antiques, vintage wares, handmade jewelry, and hand-poured candles—this was basically built for a Mother's Day shopping spree. And even if you only peruse the 50-odd vendors and snack on free popcorn, you can still take a casual stroll through Epic Antique—whose parking lot hosts the many popup booths—where you can spy a portrait of FDR beside sad clown paintings in one gallery and space-ready midcentury modern furniture in the next. SoDo, Free

Sun, May 12

Unique Markets Spring Popup

Bring mom, hell, bring the whole fam (kids under 12 get in free) to this festival-like popup shop loaded with indie designers, emerging brands, artists, and uber-curated gifts. What else: music, free snacks and drinks, do-it-yourself project zones, photo booths, a luxe hang out lounge, and so forth. Plus, you'll receive a cotton tote bag—you know you can never have enough bursting from your car trunk!—with every ticket. Block 41, $5

Thru May 19

Hatch Pop-In at Nordstrom

New York City–based brand Hatch is the celeb-blessed fashion aggregate moms-to-be love. Why? Everything hip in one place: swimwear, intimates, clothing for every stage of pregnancy, plus creams, oils, and hydrating masks—no, not for your face, for your stomach!—plus other myriad goods, like ready-to-go hospital essentials.