  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Whaaaaaaaaat

Rachel's Ginger Beer Announces Forthcoming Location by the Spheres

Yep, that fizzy drink with a cult following is opening up shop at Seventh and Lenora, right smack dab in the middle of Amazonia, across from its iconic glass orbs.

By Rosin Saez 5/9/2019 at 12:14pm

Give us the brew.

Image: Kyle Johnson

Whether you love or hate its glassy, bulbous ways, the Spheres are a destination—all those plants! Renee Erickson joints!—and soon it will face a neighbor with equally iconic status in Seattle: Rachel's Ginger Beer

The local purveyor of a certain beloved effervescent beverage is opening a new location across from Amazon's famous globular structure at Seventh and Lenora. 

Rachel Marshall, yes that Rachel, says the forthcoming spot will be similar to the RGBs we're used to: plenty of plant life, classic Stacey Rozich mural art, Ma'ono Fried Chicken will once again provide the spicy, crunchy sustenance. This particular edge of South Lake Union, downtown, and the Denny Regrade is awash in lunch options, but perhaps less so with casual drinking dens. Marshall calls it a "happy hour desert," so expect the cocktail menu to be a little larger than usual. That means more beer options and some cocktails of the non-RGB variety. Also: boozy slushy machines—Marshall basically made them a bar requisite in this town—plus new concoctions like a sparkling cosmopolitan. "I think the cosmopolitan needs to have a moment again," says Marshall. "Move over, frosé!"

Other libation developments include a CBD slushy that's in testing mode at the Capitol Hill spot. Marshall teamed up with a pair of ex-Amazon women who started an organic CBD company, Dazey. So that will likely make an appearance at the Amazon-adjacent locale. 

Speaking of the age-old biz adage of location, location, location, Marshall says "it was kind of a no-brainer...the Spheres kind of sits in a space that Pike Place Market does as a tourist destination." And since there's a RGB in said market, Marshall's familiar with the visitor crowd. 

As for an opening timeline (insert shrug emoji here), it could be toward the latter end of the year, perhaps late summer or fall.

The announcement was posted on social this morning through a delightful video co-starring Rachel and her most trusted advisors. Watch below: 

Filed under
Expansions, Amazon, Coming Soon, Rachel's Ginger Beer, Rachel Marshall
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Ma’ono

$$ Pan Asian Multiple Locations

Chef Mark Fuller transformed his high-end, award-winning Spring Hill Restaurant into the more affordable, more Hawaiian Ma‘ono. The mood now is lighter, as i...

Editor’s Pick

Rachel’s Ginger Beer

$ Northwest, Pan Asian Multiple Locations

It’s hard to explain the charm of Rachel’s Ginger Beer to outsiders (It’s just ginger beer? And it’s not even alcoholic?) but one trip to its lively storefro...

Eat & Drink

Whaaaaaaaaat

Rachel's Ginger Beer Announces Forthcoming Location by the Spheres

12:14pm By Rosin Saez

Meat Moments

Get Ready for 2 of the Region's Most Carnivorous Food Events

10:30am By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 8–14

05/08/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Yay

Just, Wow. Congratulations to Canlis and Chef Brady Williams!

05/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in the Central District Right Now

05/06/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Live Journalism

The Pop-Up Magazine Spring Issue Comes to Town

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Movie Review

What Is the Point of Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

05/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 6–9

05/06/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 3–5

05/03/2019 By Gennette Cordova

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at May Art Walk

05/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Cinema Paradiso

The 2019 Seattle International Film Festival Schedule Is Here

05/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe