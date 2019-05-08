Where to Eat and Drink May 8–14

Stoup Brewing: Just one place to imbibe during Seattle Beer Week. Image: Will Foster / Stoup Brewing

Wed, May 8

John Howie Steak Serves Drunken Wagyu

Meat enthusiasts, rejoice! John Howie Steak is bringing an extremely limited batch of one-of-a-kind beef to the Pacific Northwest for the first time. Head chef Mark Hipkiss will be on hand to cut six- and eight-ounce servings of "drunken Wagyu." The Japanese cattle get their rich flavor via a sake mash diet from a single brewery. Which is to say that this beef boasts a unique taste you simply can't find in sober American cattle. Word to the wise: Have an early dinner; these cuts will go fast. John Howie Steak Bellevue, $175–$200

May 9–19

Seattle Beer Week

As if we needed any more reasons to crack open a cold one, Seattle is celebrating its armada of local breweries by dedicating a whole week—well, 11 days—to the fermented brew. This litany of libations will take place at breweries all over the city and beyond, from Georgetown to Lynnwood to spots on the Eastside. Festivities officially kick off at Toronado with a ceremonial keg tapping (and less officially at Die Bierstube for pre-kickoff biers). Also on the agenda: beer and barbecue at Ounces Taproom, an IPA blind tasting at Thirsty Hop, a cheese and beer pairing at Stoup, a fun run, even a doughnut popup. Various locations, prices vary

Fri, May 10

Elysian Brewing Grand Reopening on Capitol Hill

It just so happens to be the brewery's 23rd anniversary as well as its reintroduction to Capitol Hill's beer scene. Which means one thing: It's party time. Pint prices will roll back to 1996—that's peak Spice Girls era, a time of Netscape and Nintendo 64, Jim Carrey made $20 million for starring in, and we can't stress this enough, The Cable Guy—that is, just $2.75 for a brew. Doors open at 11:30; live music gets going at 8:30. Elysian Brewing, recently refreshed with new lighting, furniture, and more open-concept appeal, will have 20 rotating taps, weekend brunch, and a refocused menu. Elysian Brewing Capitol Hill, Free

Sat, May 11

Warr-King Wines Pig Roast Party

Over in Washington wine paradise, Woodinville's Warr-King Wines is celebrating its spring releases luau style. Pure Pig, which specializes in all things rotisserie pork, will be on hand roasting a family-raised, grain-fed pig all to the sweet sounds of Hawaiian music. Some of the wines you'll find in your glass? Merlots, chenin blancs, and syrahs from Columbia Valley. Warr-King Wines, $20

Sat, May 11

Wink Doughnuts Popup

For those who can't always get their doughnut cravings satisfied, let us introduce Wink Doughnuts, a woman-run operation that creates organic, gluten-free, and plant-based convections. This weekend, find nine special flavors—favorites like Raspberry Beret, or a seasonal one called the Grass is Greener (dark chocolate base, mint matcha glaze, black cocoa)—at Sound and Fog, a West Seattle coffee and wine bar. Sound and Fog, A la carte

Sun, May 12

Mother's Day Dinner Cruise

Lake Union and Lake Washington will set the backdrop to a narrated aquatic adventure this Mother's Day. In store aboard the yacht: a four-course dinner, champagne, roses, and a full-service bar. Look for a spring salad topped with gorgonzola and toasted almonds, smoked New York steak, hazelnut-and-herb-crusted halibut, and strawberry creme brulee. There's a whole slew of add-ons, too, though scattered rose petals and chocolate-covered strawberries might lean a little Oedipal. Waterways Home Port or Kirkland City Dock, $100

Mon, May 13

Iftar Sunset Dinner at Ciudad

The Georgetown restaurant will host a dinner out on its spacious patio, where Golas Kitchen will serve iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims break their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. Dinner will consist of many courses, all halal, with flavors inspired by Malaysian, Indonesian, and Mindanao cuisines. As far as entertainment goes, poet and creative director of the Wasat nonprofit, Baraka Blue, will perform during the evening. Ciudad, $100

