  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 8–14

The week in which: Elysian Brewing opens (again), doughnuts get an organic makeover, and Seattle Beer Week arrives.

By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 5/8/2019 at 8:00am

Stoup Brewing: Just one place to imbibe during Seattle Beer Week.

Image: Will Foster / Stoup Brewing

Wed, May 8
John Howie Steak Serves Drunken Wagyu
Meat enthusiasts, rejoice! John Howie Steak is bringing an extremely limited batch of one-of-a-kind beef to the Pacific Northwest for the first time. Head chef Mark Hipkiss will be on hand to cut six- and eight-ounce servings of "drunken Wagyu." The Japanese cattle get their rich flavor via a sake mash diet from a single brewery. Which is to say that this beef boasts a unique taste you simply can't find in sober American cattle. Word to the wise: Have an early dinner; these cuts will go fast. John Howie Steak Bellevue, $175–$200

May 9–19
Seattle Beer Week 
As if we needed any more reasons to crack open a cold one, Seattle is celebrating its armada of local breweries by dedicating a whole week—well, 11 days—to the fermented brew. This litany of libations will take place at breweries all over the city and beyond, from Georgetown to Lynnwood to spots on the Eastside. Festivities officially kick off at Toronado with a ceremonial keg tapping (and less officially at Die Bierstube for pre-kickoff biers). Also on the agenda: beer and barbecue at Ounces Taproom, an IPA blind tasting at Thirsty Hop, a cheese and beer pairing at Stoup, a fun run, even a doughnut popup. Various locations, prices vary

Want an even more thorough guide to Seattle Beer Week? We've got that right here.

Fri, May 10
Elysian Brewing Grand Reopening on Capitol Hill
It just so happens to be the brewery's 23rd anniversary as well as its reintroduction to Capitol Hill's beer scene. Which means one thing: It's party time. Pint prices will roll back to 1996—that's peak Spice Girls era, a time of Netscape and Nintendo 64, Jim Carrey made $20 million for starring in, and we can't stress this enough, The Cable Guy—that is, just $2.75 for a brew. Doors open at 11:30; live music gets going at 8:30. Elysian Brewing, recently refreshed with new lighting, furniture, and more open-concept appeal, will have 20 rotating taps, weekend brunch, and a refocused menu. Elysian Brewing Capitol Hill, Free

Sat, May 11
Warr-King Wines Pig Roast Party
Over in Washington wine paradise, Woodinville's Warr-King Wines is celebrating its spring releases luau style. Pure Pig, which specializes in all things rotisserie pork, will be on hand roasting a family-raised, grain-fed pig all to the sweet sounds of Hawaiian music. Some of the wines you'll find in your glass? Merlots, chenin blancs, and syrahs from Columbia Valley. Warr-King Wines, $20

Sat, May 11
Wink Doughnuts Popup
For those who can't always get their doughnut cravings satisfied, let us introduce Wink Doughnuts, a woman-run operation that creates organic, gluten-free, and plant-based convections. This weekend, find nine special flavors—favorites like Raspberry Beret, or a seasonal one called the Grass is Greener (dark chocolate base, mint matcha glaze, black cocoa)—at Sound and Fog, a West Seattle coffee and wine bar. Sound and Fog, A la carte

Sun, May 12
Mother's Day Dinner Cruise
Lake Union and Lake Washington will set the backdrop to a narrated aquatic adventure this Mother's Day. In store aboard the yacht: a four-course dinner, champagne, roses, and a full-service bar. Look for a spring salad topped with gorgonzola and toasted almonds, smoked New York steak, hazelnut-and-herb-crusted halibut, and strawberry creme brulee. There's a whole slew of add-ons, too, though scattered rose petals and chocolate-covered strawberries might lean a little Oedipal. Waterways Home Port or Kirkland City Dock, $100

In a brunch mood? We rounded up more restaurants serving Mother's Day specials for your—er, um, mom's—consideration.

Mon, May 13
Iftar Sunset Dinner at Ciudad
The Georgetown restaurant will host a dinner out on its spacious patio, where Golas Kitchen will serve iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims break their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. Dinner will consist of many courses, all halal, with flavors inspired by Malaysian, Indonesian, and Mindanao cuisines. As far as entertainment goes, poet and creative director of the Wasat nonprofit, Baraka Blue, will perform during the evening. Ciudad, $100

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com

Filed under
Ciudad, Elysian, Popups, Doughnuts, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Seattle Beer Week, Washington Wine, Mother's Day, John Howie Steak, Wagyu
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Old 76 Brings a Simple, Familial Burger Concept to Mercer Island

08/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Treat Beat

You Need This Giant Cookie Cake in Your Life

08/08/2019 By Jaime Archer

Opening Dispatch

Former Seattle Sounder Fredy Montero Opens Santo Coffee Co.

08/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Ticket Alert

Jack's BBQ Is Throwing a Meaty Music Fest on August 10

08/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Summer Swirls

Escape the Heat: Where to Find Dole Whip Around Seattle

08/05/2019 By Anna Coumou

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

08/05/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 2–4

08/02/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Chong the Nomad Plays the Chinatown–International District Block Party

08/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Art Walking

6 Art Shows to See in Seattle This August

07/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Sam Jones

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

07/29/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe