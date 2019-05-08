  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Beer

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

The 11-day festival kicks off May 9 with a slew of celebrations at bars and breweries. Here's a day-by-day guide to our picks.

By Stefan Milne 5/8/2019 at 9:00am

Pike Brewing Company's Women in Beer returns on May 13.

Image: Courtesy Stasia Brewczynski

Seattle Beer “Week” kicks off its 11-day run on Thursday, May 9. You can check out the whole monster list here. But to contend with the tide of events, here’s a day-by-day breakdown:

Thu, May 9
2019 Kickoff Final Stop at Brouwer’s Cafe
Including the pre-party, Thursday’s five kickoff events start at 3 and end at Brouwer’s close to 11. If you make only one, this should be it, purely because Brouwer’s is amazing and who has time to start drinking at 3 on a Thursday? 9:45–10:45

Fri, May 10
Portland Beer Night at The Noble Fir
Because we make so much beer here, we don’t drink enough of Portland’s equally excellent beer. Change that. 4–midnight

Sat, May 11
Pig Roast at Urban Family Brewing Company
Maker of rad wild and sour beer, Urban Family is releasing a new Reserve brew. To celebrate, they’ve invited Ravenna Brewing to tap kegs and have a party all while roasting a pig. Noon–10, $10–$15

Sun, May 12
Washington Versus Oregon Pilsner Fest at Altstadt
Washington State makes formidable pilsner. So does Oregon. Since most bars tap only a few pilsners at a time, though, rarely do you get to compare. 3–8

Mon, May 13
Women in Beer at Pike Brewing Company
This annual event shines the spotlight on women brewers and owners, who in this industry, like so many others, are stupidly marginalized. Some of the proceeds from Pike’s Morning After Pale go to Planned Parenthood. 5–9, $45 tickets 

Tue, May 14
Harry Potter Trivia at Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden
Yes, there will be butter beer on tap (courtesy Rooftop Brewing). 7–10

Wed, May 15
IPA Blowout at Chuck’s Hop Shop (Greenwood)
I’m pretty thankful that as craft beer has aged, it’s moved beyond its extreme sport thing: Bitterest IPA! Booziest malt bomb! So many taps! But part of me still loves lacking restraint. So what the hell: 30 beers on tap! All great IPA! 10–midnight

Thu, May 16
Fremont Fest at The Growler Guys
To celebrate its 3000th brew, Fremont Brewing made a barrel-aged barley wine called, somewhat mythically, Brew 3000. It quickly sold out when released in March. The Growler Guys have some and are letting you try it (and a bunch of other Fremont brews). 5–9

Fri, May 17
Bodacious Beverages Brewfest at Beveridge Place Pub
The name, atrociously alliterative. The idea, pretty great: 25 rare and weird beers—from barrel-aged to sour. 2–2

Sat, May 18
Battle of the Beer Bands at Conner Byrne’s Pub
Starting at 4 you can prefunk at Ballard’s new Viking bar Skål. Then head to Conner Byrne and watch four bands, each of which has members in the local beer industry. Although a band that takes its name from the German sport Hammerschlagen should be draw enough. 7:30–11:30

Sun, May 19
Coffee Beer and Doughnuts at Reuben’s Brews
Beer Week should end mellowly and cleverly. To that end, Reuben’s and Mighty-O are doing a sort of doughnut tasting menu: a paired flight of coffee beer and donuts. 11–3

Filed under
Reuben's Brews, Beveridge Place Pub, Chuck's Hop Shop, Pike Brewing Company, The Noble Fir, Brouwer's, Seattle Beer Week, Breweries
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Old 76 Brings a Simple, Familial Burger Concept to Mercer Island

08/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Treat Beat

You Need This Giant Cookie Cake in Your Life

08/08/2019 By Jaime Archer

Opening Dispatch

Former Seattle Sounder Fredy Montero Opens Santo Coffee Co.

08/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Ticket Alert

Jack's BBQ Is Throwing a Meaty Music Fest on August 10

08/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Summer Swirls

Escape the Heat: Where to Find Dole Whip Around Seattle

08/05/2019 By Anna Coumou

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

08/05/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 2–4

08/02/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Chong the Nomad Plays the Chinatown–International District Block Party

08/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Art Walking

6 Art Shows to See in Seattle This August

07/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Sam Jones

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

07/29/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe