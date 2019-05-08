11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

Pike Brewing Company's Women in Beer returns on May 13. Image: Courtesy Stasia Brewczynski

Seattle Beer “Week” kicks off its 11-day run on Thursday, May 9. You can check out the whole monster list here. But to contend with the tide of events, here’s a day-by-day breakdown:

Thu, May 9

2019 Kickoff Final Stop at Brouwer’s Cafe

Including the pre-party, Thursday’s five kickoff events start at 3 and end at Brouwer’s close to 11. If you make only one, this should be it, purely because Brouwer’s is amazing and who has time to start drinking at 3 on a Thursday? 9:45–10:45

Fri, May 10

Portland Beer Night at The Noble Fir

Because we make so much beer here, we don’t drink enough of Portland’s equally excellent beer. Change that. 4–midnight

Sat, May 11

Pig Roast at Urban Family Brewing Company

Maker of rad wild and sour beer, Urban Family is releasing a new Reserve brew. To celebrate, they’ve invited Ravenna Brewing to tap kegs and have a party all while roasting a pig. Noon–10, $10–$15

Sun, May 12

Washington Versus Oregon Pilsner Fest at Altstadt

Washington State makes formidable pilsner. So does Oregon. Since most bars tap only a few pilsners at a time, though, rarely do you get to compare. 3–8

Mon, May 13

Women in Beer at Pike Brewing Company

This annual event shines the spotlight on women brewers and owners, who in this industry, like so many others, are stupidly marginalized. Some of the proceeds from Pike’s Morning After Pale go to Planned Parenthood. 5–9, $45 tickets

Tue, May 14

Harry Potter Trivia at Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden

Yes, there will be butter beer on tap (courtesy Rooftop Brewing). 7–10

Wed, May 15

IPA Blowout at Chuck’s Hop Shop (Greenwood)

I’m pretty thankful that as craft beer has aged, it’s moved beyond its extreme sport thing: Bitterest IPA! Booziest malt bomb! So many taps! But part of me still loves lacking restraint. So what the hell: 30 beers on tap! All great IPA! 10–midnight

Thu, May 16

Fremont Fest at The Growler Guys

To celebrate its 3000th brew, Fremont Brewing made a barrel-aged barley wine called, somewhat mythically, Brew 3000. It quickly sold out when released in March. The Growler Guys have some and are letting you try it (and a bunch of other Fremont brews). 5–9

Fri, May 17

Bodacious Beverages Brewfest at Beveridge Place Pub

The name, atrociously alliterative. The idea, pretty great: 25 rare and weird beers—from barrel-aged to sour. 2–2

Sat, May 18

Battle of the Beer Bands at Conner Byrne’s Pub

Starting at 4 you can prefunk at Ballard’s new Viking bar Skål. Then head to Conner Byrne and watch four bands, each of which has members in the local beer industry. Although a band that takes its name from the German sport Hammerschlagen should be draw enough. 7:30–11:30

Sun, May 19

Coffee Beer and Doughnuts at Reuben’s Brews

Beer Week should end mellowly and cleverly. To that end, Reuben’s and Mighty-O are doing a sort of doughnut tasting menu: a paired flight of coffee beer and donuts. 11–3