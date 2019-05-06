  1. Arts & Culture
What to Do After Work May 6–9

A MacArthur fellow, an Indian comic, and an intergalactic burlesque show.

The Atomic Bombshells invade The Triple Door this Wednesday.

Mon, May 6
Charles Johnson: Night Hawks
National Book Award–winner Charles Johnson’s sixteenth book is a short story collection thirteen years in the making. “The Night Belongs to Phoenix Jones” combines the real-life adventures of a Seattle “superhero” with a fictional plot about an aging English professor who decides to tag along. The titular story, about two writers who meet for a late-night talk, draws heavily on Johnson’s longtime friendship with famed playwright August Wilson. Northwest African American Museum, Free

Tue, May 7
Passion Pit
Michael Angelakos has come a long way since recording Manners in 2009. Despite continued success and the release of three additional records, he’s decided to revisit the past in a tour honoring the decade-old album that first catapulted Passion Pit to fame. Manners is electro-pop at its finest with youthful and infectious hooks, endless optimism, and lots of synth. Showbox SoDo, $35

Wed, May 8
The Atomic Bombshells: Lost in Space
Seattle’s resident burlesque troupe returns to The Triple Door with a revamped version of their fan favorite alien adventure. The candy-colored sci-fi spectacle features a series of interconnected skits which pay homage to some of the genre’s greatest hits (Barbarella, anyone?). From the intricate choreography to the dazzling costumes—or lack thereof—there's a reason this show keeps coming back. The Triple Door, $27–$40

Thu, May 9
Vir Das
“Tonight, for the first time in your life, maybe the Indian accent can be a perspective, not a punchline. Wouldn’t that be nice?” With the 2017 release of Abroad Understanding, Bollywood star Vir Das became the first Indian comedian to have a Netflix special. His new outing, The Loved Tour, is all about finding acceptance with yourself and those you love. Neptune Theatre, $27

