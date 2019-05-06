  1. Eat & Drink
Yay

Just, Wow. Congratulations to Canlis and Chef Brady Williams!

One of Seattle's oldest, ultra iconic, and most put-on-your-nicest-dinner-jacket-because-we're-celebrating restaurants just won another James Beard Award.

By Rosin Saez 5/6/2019 at 6:04pm

Heavy metal.

Image: Courtesy James Beard Foundation

We reported this year's rundown of 2019 James Beard Award contenders in February and, later in March, we covered who was still in the running after that initial list was whittled down further. Now it's finally time. The 2019 James Beard Award Gala happened in Chicago tonight.

This evening, the who's who of the culinary world gathered in the Windy City to honor the country's talented swath of chefs, bakers, sommeliers, and restaurateurs.

Let's just get right to it: Holy hot damn, Canlis. 

In March, Canlis received the Design Icon Award for the restaurant's stony facade and sloped roof—all of those Northwest modernist elements, really, that Seattle's long loved. Tonight in Chicago, the Canlis family, mom and dad included, graced the stage to accept the accolade for design. In his speech, co-owner Mark Canlis turned to his parents, who stood beside Mark's brother, Brian Canlis, and said, "When you took over Canlis, James Beard was still cookin’ and there were no awards." Tonight, though, the applause and whooping cheers go to the Canlis forebears.

Big-ups also go to chefs who can arrive in such an established and classic restaurant as Canlis and create exciting, exacting, and memorable meals. That chef?

Brady Williams who won this year's Best Chef: Northwest! Incredible. The restaurant, as Williams noted in his brief speech, is 70 years old. But this was the first time a chef had been honored. Congratulations to Canlis!

Brady Williams, Canlis, James Beard Awards
Eat & Drink

