Weekend What to Do May 31–June 2

Billie Eilish plays Marymoor, SIFF honors Regina Hall, and New Kids on the Block bring a bunch of hits.

By Gennette Cordova 5/31/2019 at 8:00am

17-year-old pop star, Billie Eilish.

Image: Courtest Study Breaks

Fri, May 31
Frye Exhibitions Opening Reception
The new exhibits don’t open until Saturday, but as is customary for the Frye, the museum is throwing a public party with a cash bar to preview the latest shows: Jane Wong's After Preparing the Alter, the Ghosts Feast Feverishly and Cauleen Smith’s Give It or Leave It. With new sculptural works, visuals, and a site-specific light installation, Smith highlights four distinct creative entities—from Alice Coltrane to Rebecca Cox Jackson—promoting the radical role that generosity plays between artists and their communities. Frye Art Museum, Free

Sat, June 1
New Kids on the Block
Not so new and no longer kids, the reunited boy band of “Step by Step” fame is rolling through the country, bringing America back to the 1980s and 1990s. Heavy on synthesizers and nostalgia, the tour is supported by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, and other acts from dance-pop and hip-hop’s golden age. Tacoma Dome, $34–$200

Sun, June 2
SIFF: A Tribute to Regina Hall
Earlier this year, comedic actress Regina Hall became the first black woman to receive a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress. Now SIFF adds to her collection of overdue accolades, giving her the 2019 Seattle International Film Festival Award for Outstanding Achievement. The Girls Trip star will discuss her life and career before introducing a screening of her latest film, Support the Girls. SIFF Cinema Egyptian, $25

Sun, June 2
Billie Eilish
In October 2017, a 15-year-old Billie Eilish told Vanity Fair that her biggest show ever was in front of 500 people at the Crocodile in Seattle. Since then, the blue-haired pop star, who recently released her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, has lured in an audience of millions, with rebellious teen appeal and vocal performances suffused with honeyed creepiness. Marymoor Park, $55

