This Week in Restaurant News: Poulet Galore 2.0 and Hot Pot Conveyor Belts

Poulet Galore and Josh Henderson don't mess around when it comes to chicken. Image: Morgen Schuler

Why Did the Chicken Cross Lake Union?

Here's something to crow about: Chef Josh Henderson has resurrected and revamped his rotisserie chicken spot, Poulet Galore, per My Ballard. The original South Lake Union walk-up joint closed in 2017 after the usual lackluster buzz from the Amazon campus, but Henderson’s playful poultry has higher hopes for its larger, sit-down Ballard location (which even has a patio!). Expect the signature rotisserie chicken to reenter the Seattle food scene hopefully sometime in August inside the former Volterra space. As for getting your chicken fix in the meantime, Eater Seattle reports that Poulet Galore's popping up at the Bellevue and Capitol Hill farmers markets, with birds and sides like chicken fat–roasted vegetables in tow.

One Last Chance for Thali

Beacon Hill vegetarians and lovers of thali alike are mourning the loss of the meatless Indian stop, Travelers Thali House. With regular hours through the end of May and a "goodbye" this weekend, the restaurant thanked its customers for an “eventful” seven years on Facebook. South End regulars will surely miss Travelers’s paneer-stuffed flatbreads, fragrant lentil soups, and much more. (Lucky, then, there isn’t a shortage of herbivore-friendly joints in the city.)

Tukwila Serves Up Tradition With a Twist

Step aside Seattle, Tukwila's restaurants scene is heating up: According to The Seattle Times, our neighbor to the south recently welcomed Max’s Restaurant, a household name in the Philippines best known for its fried chicken, specials like pork sisig and sizzling nilagang bulalo, and dishes like the milkfish-focused daing na bangus. Less than half of a mile away, yet another hot pot restaurant has opened: Hot Pot World Rotary features five different regional broths and a conveyor belt—yeah, you read that right—of seafood, meat, tofu, and vegetables that simmer right in front of you. Sometimes good things, er, soups, come to those who wait.

Miles James Sails to Bainbridge Island

Miles James, the meat-centric chef who joined the crew at Quinn's last February after Dot's Pike Place Market outpost closed, recently announced on Facebook that he'll leave his role in early June. The Bainbridge Island resident also shared that he accepted a position at the sustainable and historic HeyDay Farm and its new project, BI Fish Company, splitting his time between the two. Also on the horizon: a charcuterie program. All of which means we have yet another reason to hop on a ferry.

Neighborhood Pub Woes

Belltown Pub—known for its small set of playable guitars, family board games, and food and drink specials for sports-watching alumni—announced Tuesday that it has officially closed. Housed in a little brick building between Battery and Bell for the past nine years, the antithesis of a "bro bar" served a gastropub-esque menu, with goodies like poutine, chicharrones, chicken and waffles, and craft beer. As is often the case in Belltown, the low-key pub cited rising costs in its decision to close.

This Week in Food & Drink

We have the scoop on the new Frankie and Jo's West Seattle popup, open now through Labor Day.

Beach views, ciders, rauchbier! Locust Cider is landing in West Seattle with a new taproom this summer.

Whether you’re craving top-notch ramen or hand-rolled sushi, these 29 Japanese restaurants are the spots to seek out.