Frankie and Jo's Will Pop Up in West Seattle All Summer Long

Scoop up some beet strawberry rose sorbet. Image: Courtesy Frankie and Jo's

Whispers of a temporary Frankie and Jo's in West Seattle have been spreading and lo, the plant-based ice cream has arrived! The vegan scoop shop opens its summertime popup along Alki Beach on Thursday, May 30 and will run until Labor Day.

You may recognize Frankie and Jo's from its ever-present lines spilling out of both Capitol Hill and Ballard locations. Or its calming pink color palette and smattering of cacti and other leafy friends that dwell inside its shops. But mostly the freshly churned frozen treats—brown sugar vanilla, chocolate date, salty caramel ash, gingered golden milk, mint brownie, beet rose sorbet, "three aggressively seasonal monthly flavors," among others—remain the shop's tastiest, Instagrammable achievements.

Just in time for warmer days, Frankie and Jo's has set up at 2758 Alki Avenue Southwest, which is right around the corner from Mike Easton's recently opened restaurant, Il Nido, and the new Harry's Fine Foods. It's practically a Seattle expansion mode beach party. Indeed, Frankie and Jo's is considering a permanent West Seattle location down the not-too-short road.

Beyond plant-based ice cream, you'll find Frankie and Jo's mainstays like gluten-free maple vanilla waffle cones, activated charcoal caramel sauce, and vegan chocolate sauce. Purchase some plant life (courtesy Glasswing Greenhouse) or snap a pic via Hello There You's photo booth. And for those supremely uninterested in a ready-to-eat treat, there will be pints available to go (psst, like to the beach).

Grab scoops of dairy-free from noon to 11pm.