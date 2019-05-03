Weekend What to Do May 3–5

Israeli mandolinist, Avi Avital. Image: Courtesy Standford Live

May 3 & 4

Vivaldi and Telemann

Before heading back to Europe, superstar mandolinist Avi Avital will perform twice in Seattle, showcasing his modernist spin on Baroque compositions from the 18th century, during which his instrument of choice first enjoyed great popularity. Benaroya Hall, $22

Sun, May 5

Flor De Toloache

This all-female ensemble from New York delivers a jazzy, mariachi act with powerhouse vocals and progressive instrumentation. The Latin Grammy winners manage to encompass a wide range of modern musical moods within the traditional sound of their roots. Nectar Lounge, $17

Sun, May 5

Yom Hashoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day

SAM’s annual Holocaust commemoration begins with actress Samara Lerman’s one-woman play, Cyla’s Gift, exploring her family’s history of survival through a meeting with the ghost of her grandmother. The event will also feature a memorial candle-lighting, music, and remarks from Rabbi Hassan. Seattle Art Museum, Free

All Weekend

Bold As Love: Jimi at Home

This is the last weekend to catch a glimpse into the local origins of Jimi Hendrix. The Northwest African American Museum's collection of Hendrix's artwork, family photos, music, and personal artifacts is more an experience than an exhibit, highlighting Seattle’s influence on the boy who became one of world’s most influential guitarists and performers. Northwest African American Museum, $7