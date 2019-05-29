  1. Features
Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

4 spots around town serving up the sunny slushy.

By Rosin Saez 5/29/2019 at 9:00am Published in the June/July 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Chona Kasinger

Ba Bar

The Vietnamese restaurant has spots dappled throughout the city—the original on Capitol Hill, ones in South Lake Union and University Village—and the latter two will sling its version of the summery beverage, a crushable amalgam of rosé, a bit of lemon, some sugar in the form of pureed fruit, and rosé vermouth.

Dino’s Tomato Pie

Brandon Pettit’s pizza tavern on Olive Way may be low-lit but its frosé, served in steel cups, is pure liquid sunshine. Rosé, Chareau aloe liqueur, and some pureed peach are churned together to create a summered-up drink best slurped alongside char-crusted square pie and garlic knots.

Queen City

The Belltown addition to Linda Derschang’s empire adheres to what seems like solid company policy: Drinks are requisitely photogenic. Beverage director Myles Burroughs improves upon the seasonal staple with a cosmopolitan-styled frosé comprised of vodka, cranberry, lime, and a mineral-driven rosé.

Central Smoke

The version served at Ba Bar’s meaty Central District sibling hews to barman Tyler Moore’s tastes—a dash of bitterness tangos with frosé’s inherent acidity—and pairs well with the patio’s bright yellow umbrellas. If one icy concoction isn’t enough, there’s always the rotating slushy cocktail.

Filed under
Central Smoke, Queen City, Dino's Tomato Pie, Ba Bar, Frosé
