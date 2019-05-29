Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

The Vietnamese restaurant has spots dappled throughout the city—the original on Capitol Hill, ones in South Lake Union and University Village—and the latter two will sling its version of the summery beverage, a crushable amalgam of rosé, a bit of lemon, some sugar in the form of pureed fruit, and rosé vermouth.

Brandon Pettit’s pizza tavern on Olive Way may be low-lit but its frosé, served in steel cups, is pure liquid sunshine. Rosé, Chareau aloe liqueur, and some pureed peach are churned together to create a summered-up drink best slurped alongside char-crusted square pie and garlic knots.

The Belltown addition to Linda Derschang’s empire adheres to what seems like solid company policy: Drinks are requisitely photogenic. Beverage director Myles Burroughs improves upon the seasonal staple with a cosmopolitan-styled frosé comprised of vodka, cranberry, lime, and a mineral-driven rosé.

The version served at Ba Bar’s meaty Central District sibling hews to barman Tyler Moore’s tastes—a dash of bitterness tangos with frosé’s inherent acidity—and pairs well with the patio’s bright yellow umbrellas. If one icy concoction isn’t enough, there’s always the rotating slushy cocktail.