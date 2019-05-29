Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

Portland chef Andy Ricker comes the Book Larder June 2 to discuss his latest cookbook. Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

Fri, May 31

Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream Party

San Francisco's hit ice cream brand will sling free scoops of its newest flavor, mango mojito, at the Westlake Whole foods around lunch hour. This sweet-tart combo of mint, mango, and yes, a bit of rum is a collab with Whole Foods and Top Chef alumna Melissa King, who will be on location to hand out this special edition ice cream. Westlake Whole Foods Market, Free

Sat, June 1

Milk and Cookies Party

Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream marshaled great bakeries and cookie makers from all over the city for an afternoon dedicated to ice cream sandwiches: Hood Famous Bake Shop, Hello Robin, Theo Chocolate, sugar+spoon, Nuflours, Dahlia Bakery, and others will dispense custom creations, along with plenty of milk, to help celebrate the Anna Banana Milk Fund's transition into an official nonprofit. The organization, named for founder Molly Moon Neitzel's late sister, Anna, helps food banks get organic dairy products to families in need. Sole Repair Shop, $50

Sun, June 2

Heritage Pig Feast at Tavolàta

The annual homage to all things heritage pork returns to Ethan Stowell's eldest restaurant in Belltown. Chef Roger Harper's four-course meal begins with crispy pork skin with chimichurri herbs and vinegar salt, or maybe housemade culatello with 24-month aged parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Next, look for tomato panzanella salad with garden herbs, smoked lardo, and ricotta salata. The slow-roasted half pig steals the show with sides like focaccia stuffed with calabrian romesco, pickled peppers, hazelnut picada, salsa verde; charcoal-grilled onions; and marble potato with pickled ramps. Fig tarts with almond, vanilla gelato, and balsamic will cap off this light and delicate repast. Tavolàta Belltown, $70

Sun, June 2

Book Larder Author Talk: Andy Ricker

Andy Ricker of Portland's famed Pok Pok will stop by Book Larder in Fremont to talk about his new book, Pok Pok Noodles. The chef has been studying Taiwanese and Southern Asian cuisine since 1987 and this cookbook is proof, filled with years of his favorite recipes and stories from his travels. Get your book signed by Ricker himself while you discuss noodling techniques. Book Larder, $5

Mon, June 3

Musang Soup Popup at the Boat

No matter that it's almost summer: Chef Melissa Miranda's wildly popular popup (and soon to be brick-and-mortar restaurant) Musang heads to Little Saigon to serve up soup—more specifically nilaga, a Filipino beef stew, made here with beef ribs—at the OG Pho Bac. What else to expect: garlic fried rice, drink specials...and tequila shots (no matter that it's a Monday). And while Miranda hosts the kind of popups that usually sell out lighting fast, the soup gods have smiled upon us this time; there's no RSVP or ticket required, just an empty stomach.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com