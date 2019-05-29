Rainy Day Rescues
What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes
8 places around the city that channel summer vibes, even on cloudy days.
Volunteer Park Conservatory
The greenhouse in Volunteer Park has housed a mini jungle for over a hundred years, sheltering everything from orchids to palm trees, carnivorous Venus fly traps and sundews. volunteerparkconservatory.org
Pier 57
Miner’s Landing, just below the Great Wheel, also hides a little waterfront carnival. The appeal is as grimy as it is nostalgic, with Skee-Ball, arcade games, and creosote-scented floors. From the third floor, there’s a (covered) view of the waterfront and soft serve. minerslanding.com
Sandbox Sports
If Alki’s too soggy, there’s an indoor volleyball court in Georgetown, a warehouse filled with sand. Book a private rental to recreate Top Gun without the risk of soaking wet jeans. sandboxsports.net
Swansons Nursery
Think of it as a free arboretum and inspiration to develop a green thumb. In the summer, the Blue Ridge nursery’s greenhouse cafe and banana-ringed koi pond feel a bit like Eden. swansonsnursery.com
Seattle Aquarium
The drizzle is prime time to commune with sea creatures. Almost every exhibit is under a roof, and there’s nothing like standing below the water line to see rain break on the surface above. seattleaquarium.org
No Bones Beach Club
This vegan spot in Ballard is decked out like your dream Hawaiian vacation, minus the plane tickets and beach bums. They’ve got indoor seating and piña coladas that come topped with tropical fruit. nobonesbeachclub.com
McMenamins Anderson School
The North Shore Lagoon indoor swimming pool reimagines the former site of school swim meets as a salt-water soak spot fed by bamboo pipes. The bar above is a salute to Polynesia, while the hotel next door boasts a movie theater and shuffleboard. mcmenamins.com/anderson-school
Dogwood Play Park
For you, a stocked bar. For your pup, an indoor play space, tennis ball vending machine, and a treat bar hawking a variety of dog concoctions. It’s not like the canines don’t deserve the better end of the deal. dogwoodseattle.com