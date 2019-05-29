What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

Sandbox Sports

If Alki’s too soggy, there’s an indoor volleyball court in Georgetown, a warehouse filled with sand. Book a private rental to recreate Top Gun without the risk of soaking wet jeans. sandboxsports.net

Swansons Nursery

Think of it as a free arboretum and inspiration to develop a green thumb. In the summer, the Blue Ridge nursery’s greenhouse cafe and banana-ringed koi pond feel a bit like Eden. swansonsnursery.com

Family friendly fun at the aquarium. Image: Jane Sherman

Seattle Aquarium

The drizzle is prime time to commune with sea creatures. Almost every exhibit is under a roof, and there’s nothing like standing below the water line to see rain break on the surface above. seattleaquarium.org

No Bones Beach Club

This vegan spot in Ballard is decked out like your dream Hawaiian vacation, minus the plane tickets and beach bums. They’ve got indoor seating and piña coladas that come topped with tropical fruit. nobonesbeachclub.com