  1. Features
  2. A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

Out on the Olympic Peninsula, the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding brings new life to seagoing tradition.

By Allison Williams 5/29/2019 at 9:00am Published in the June/July 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Tegra Stone Nuess

A student leans over a long, thin plank of wood and carefully shaves it with a block plane—a golden brown curl makes a delicate tumble to a pile of shavings at his feet. The workshop has a pure lumber smell; if a scented candle smelled this good, it would be an expensive one. But the doors are open to the Olympic Peninsula waterfront, so the occasional tickle of the saltwater flats–aroma drifts over the skeletons of half-built boats, belly up in construction. A ship built a century ago probably looked identical to these.

The Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding sits on the Port Hadlock waterfront, a hamlet just south of Port Townsend. The school offers associate degree programs in, yes, making wooden boats, in traditional (no glue or solvents) and contemporary methods. That traditional track means manipulating wood much the same way shipwrights have for centuries; after a plank has been properly shaved, a half-dozen students slip it into a long, narrow box filled with steam, “baking” it to make it pliable. After about a half hour, they bend the warmed wood delicately over the hull of their work in progress and clamp it into place.

Students start classes in Port Hadlock with every level of craftsmanship skill—including none—and leave with various goals; many work in the shipyards of the Peninsula, but others go on to careers in cabinet making or working for SpaceX.

Image: Tegra Stone Nuess

This year, the school expands with a marine systems program, half as long as the boat building one but crucial for anyone who wants to fix or build an operating vessel. Classes cover seagoing electronics, plumbing, propulsion, hydraulics, and more. On day two of the six-month diploma program, a handful of students sit around an instructor who starts with the basics, explaining a diagram of a tipped craft with the words “Capsize” written underneath; even a total landlubber can follow lesson one. Behind them is a tangle of wires, pipes, and working diesel engines they’ll tinker with in the coming months.

The boats constructed here resemble works of art, but that doesn’t mean the craftsmen want them to stay that way. One team readies a pump-out boat that will perform state-funded septic services for local marinas; another is a racing wherry for a 70-mile human-powered race from Tacoma to Port Townsend. “We build them to use them,” says chief instructor Sean Koomen. “They’re supposed to be in the water.”

Perched over the south end of Port Townsend Bay, the school employs various traditional and modern tools, including some students make themselves.

Image: Tegra Stone Nuess

Visitors are welcome to tour the in-progress workrooms the first Friday of each month, and the newly reopened Ajax Cafe brings an eclectic restaurant, dishing local oysters and buzzy nightlife, back to the waterfront. In 2017 the Port Hadlock community donated funds so the school could purchase the historic building where the eatery once sat shuttered among campus buildings.

For all the tradition on display at the school, it’s not particularly folksy or quaint; students do complex, concrete work at a swift pace. But Koomen can’t help but get philosophical when he sums up his craft. The day they first place a completed boat in the water is always a little tense, he notes. “There’s a lot of luck involved in boat building—either you’re lucky or you’re not.”

All In on Wooden Boats

The Northwest goes nuts for timber-made vessels. Here’s where to find them throughout Puget Sound.

The Center for Wooden Boats (Lake Union)

The maritime education center keeps historic craft in the water, from gillnetters to steam launches. At the Lake Union location next to MOHAI, rent a boat, take a public sail, enroll in classes, or just wander the docks and the new Olson Kundig–designed program center. Cama Beach on Camano Island is home to what’s essentially the summer camp spinoff; rent a rowboat, kayak, or crab pot on the beach. cwb.org

Wooden Boat Festival

Port Townsend’s famed fest is a 43-year-old tradition, the largest gathering of wooden boats in the country. The weekend is dotted with public sails, sea chantey performances, and scavenger hunts. Sept 6–8, woodenboat.org

Northwest Maritime Center

Parked at one end of Port Townsend’s historic Victorian main drag, the center is the launch point for the grueling no-motor Race to Alaska. The Wooden Boat Chandlery shop hawks outdoor gear, while on the second floor of the complex a nautical library assembles adventure narratives, maritime art, and a navigational chart collection. nwmaritime.org

Filed under
Olympic Peninsula, Center for Wooden Boats, Boats
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

From Ballard’s shipyards to the madcap chaos of Duck Dodge, our culture is shaped by the sea.

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

How to travel our waterways the easy way.

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

You don’t even need a boat for water hijinks—just hit the road to the region’s best swimming holes.

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

These seven boats have illustrious histories.

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

From fold-up dinghies to commuting by kayak, we do what it takes.

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

Seattle shops work that 'Gilligan’s Island' style.

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

The Chosen Frozen

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

9:00am By Allison Williams

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in the South End Right Now

9:00am Edited by Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Cinematic Hacks

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

9:00am By Stefan Milne

How to Score

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Brainy Beach Reads

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

10 Seattle Events to Catch This June

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Loving Death

Jane Wong’s Work Brightly Haunts the Frye

9:00am By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

9:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

9:00am By Allison Williams

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

9:00am Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe