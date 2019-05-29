  1. Features
  2. A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

From Ballard’s shipyards to the madcap chaos of Duck Dodge, our culture is shaped by the sea.

By Allison Williams 5/29/2019 at 9:00am Published in the June/July 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Boats chug through the Montlake Cut on a sunny day.

Image: Courtesy C-Images Photography

Admirals in crisp white trousers and navy jackets line a grassy field in Montlake while dozens of multicolored flags snap on a flagpole above. Golden epaulets on their shoulders and white feathers on their hats, the group stands at attention as a small cannon fires from the emerald lawn that skirts the red-roofed yacht club. You’d be forgiven for thinking the operetta HMS Pinafore was unfolding here on the shores of Portage Bay: Welcome to opening day of Seattle boating season.

If you had to isolate the heart of Seattle’s seagoing identity, at least the recreational wing of it, Seattle Yacht Club’s annual ceremony would be a solid pick. Always the first Saturday in May, all the way back to 1913, the club’s tradition-heavy fete is just the start of the day’s agenda. By 10am, the Windermere Cup regatta races begin on the Montlake Cut, and then the day ends with the club’s boat parade along the Lake Washington log boom, where yachts and sailboats tie up to watch the festivities. It’s a celebration of all things boaty, from racing sculls to historic steam-powered relics.

It’s obvious that Seattle is a maritime kind of town, with streets all tumbling toward a bay, lake, or ship canal of some kind. Indigenous people carved cedar canoes and hunted our waterways, then George Vancouver scouted the shoreline from the full-rigged HMS Discovery. The industry boomed when the nineteenth century Klondike Gold Rush flooded the city with prospectors wanting a ride north (or back south in defeat). Soon after, Ballard became a fishing hub and an off-season home for much of the Alaskan fishing fleet. Puget Sound was already a tangle of ferry routes when the region’s roads were still a work in progress.

But through it all, we’ve played on the water too. Just peer across Lake Union during any summer day—or even when the sun makes an appearance mid-November. You’ll see rowers working their sculls, the paddleboard yoga masters striking a precarious pose. The electric boats bring newbies onto the water, past the Seattleites that live on its surface year-round in floating home neighborhoods.

Northwesterners may suppress their competitive nature on land (see: Mariners, the baseball variety), but all’s fair on the high seas. Three days after the solemnity of the Seattle Yacht Club ceremony kicks off the season, Tuesdays become Duck Dodge day on Lake Union. The 45-year sailing race series is mostly a laugh—costumes are as important as race standings, the prize is a duck decal, and of the 12 official rules, at least five are identical: “No hitting one another.” By August, Seafair’s hydroplane races turn the wider Lake Washington into a kind of water-top Indy 500 for superpowered motorboats, a 69-year-old tradition.

We don’t just enjoy boats here; we build them, too. Especially the fancy ones. Delta Marine on the Duwamish is the country’s foremost megayacht maker, crafting cruisers up to 240 feet long—the kind of boat with walnut burl sideboards in the formal dining room and an on-board herbarium. Westport Yachts on the coast and in Port Angeles produces more yachts than anyone else in the country.

But parked right next to the hundred-footers, or tied up at the log booms that center the biggest boat parties in town, the occasional lowly dinghy bobs in the waves, too. Seattle loves its kayaks and creaky old motorboats, its barely livable sailboats and even its inflatables. Some of us even pull them out all year, to fish well into the fall or wave at the choir on the Christmas Ship parade. There’s an official opening to boating season in Seattle, but there’s no closing day.

Filed under
Puget Sound, Seattle History, Lake Union, Boats
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

How to travel our waterways the easy way.

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

Out on the Olympic Peninsula, the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding brings new life to seagoing tradition.

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

You don’t even need a boat for water hijinks—just hit the road to the region’s best swimming holes.

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

These seven boats have illustrious histories.

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

From fold-up dinghies to commuting by kayak, we do what it takes.

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

Seattle shops work that 'Gilligan’s Island' style.

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

The Chosen Frozen

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

9:00am By Allison Williams

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in the South End Right Now

9:00am Edited by Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Cinematic Hacks

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

9:00am By Stefan Milne

How to Score

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Brainy Beach Reads

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

10 Seattle Events to Catch This June

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Loving Death

Jane Wong’s Work Brightly Haunts the Frye

9:00am By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

9:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

9:00am By Allison Williams

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

9:00am Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe