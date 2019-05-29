Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

View graphic in a new window here.

The Bike Polo Veteran

Jake Levin (above) started playing bike polo a decade ago when a coworker dragged him into it. But it turns out the “off-kilter” sport was the competitive outlet he needed: “I was so terrifed the first time, and now I get frustrated having to wait between games.” Levin’s watched the sport evolve since then: It’s more mellow (read: less drinking), but between actual contact and in-game heated words, the competition is hardly tame.