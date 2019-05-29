A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

Movies in the Park with Scarecrow Video Magnuson Park, partnering with the University District’s retro video rental shop, screens international kids movies each Saturday in August. This year’s theme? Animals in Action. blog.scarecrow.com Tip: Pick a pre-movie snack from some of the city’s most abundant blackberry brambles, tucked into corners of the 350-acre park.

Movies at Marymoor The Redmond park hosts screenings in July and August, usually mid-week, with a mixture of classics and recent blockbusters. $5 per person. epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor Tip: Don’t forget the leash and popcorn to share: These screenings are dog-friendly. Movies at the Mural

In late July and August, a 40-foot screen covers the Seattle Center mural (above) to display a broad film selection. Last year’s lineup included The Princess Bride and I Am Not Your Negro. seattlecenter.com/moviesatthemural Tip: Arrive early (screenings start around 9pm) to catch student short films from Cornish College of the Arts.

Movies at Westlake Park Fridays at sunset, the Downtown Seattle Association screens family friendly movies in the heart of the city. This year starts with Aquaman on July 12 and ends with The Incredibles 2 on August 23. downtownseattle.org Tip: Unless you want to annex a patch of dirt beneath a tree, it’s stone slabs and limited outdoor chairs. So bring something soft to sit on.