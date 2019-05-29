Cinematic Hacks
A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene
Where to watch cinema in the open air, with a little something extra.
Movies in the Park with Scarecrow Video
Magnuson Park, partnering with the University District’s retro video rental shop, screens international kids movies each Saturday in August. This year’s theme? Animals in Action. blog.scarecrow.com
Tip: Pick a pre-movie snack from some of the city’s most abundant blackberry brambles, tucked into corners of the 350-acre park.
Movies at Marymoor
The Redmond park hosts screenings in July and August, usually mid-week, with a mixture of classics and recent blockbusters. $5 per person. epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor
Tip: Don’t forget the leash and popcorn to share: These screenings are dog-friendly.
Movies at the Mural
In late July and August, a 40-foot screen covers the Seattle Center mural (above) to display a broad film selection. Last year’s lineup included The Princess Bride and I Am Not Your Negro. seattlecenter.com/moviesatthemural
Tip: Arrive early (screenings start around 9pm) to catch student short films from Cornish College of the Arts.
Movies at Westlake Park
Fridays at sunset, the Downtown Seattle Association screens family friendly movies in the heart of the city. This year starts with Aquaman on July 12 and ends with The Incredibles 2 on August 23. downtownseattle.org
Tip: Unless you want to annex a patch of dirt beneath a tree, it’s stone slabs and limited outdoor chairs. So bring something soft to sit on.
C-ID Summer Cinema
Most Saturdays in August at Hing Hay Park, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival shows a culturally relevant movie—like Mirai or Crazy Rich Asians—after a prelude of live music or performances. seattleaaff.org/2019
Tip: Pair your movie with food from an adjacent restaurant. Up? Grab some Disneyland-famous Dole Whip at goPoké. A kung fu flick? Tai Tung, clearly.