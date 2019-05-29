6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

Photographed at Captain’s Nautical Supplies. Image: Tegra Stone Nuess

1. Nautical Cap

The century-old Captain’s Nautical Supplies is a treasure trove of brass barometers, sailing charts, navigational doohickeys, and, yes, captains’ hats—it’s like a sail back to historical Ballard. $15, captainsnautical.com

2. Sperry Top-Sider Koifish Loafer

Nothing says “I’ve been to a regatta” like boat shoes, and Nordstrom carries tons from the original maker, famous for a design that dates back to 1935. $90, nordstrom.com

3. Summer Packer Hat

Equally suited to a midday sail or a safari, Filson’s all-purpose headpiece is water repellent and breathable—both are as welcome as its sun-shading properties. $70, filson.com

4. Waterwear Bikini Top

Sailing brand Helly Hansen may have its American headquarters in the Northwest, but its global reach means a print from Japanese artist Shinpei Naito brightens Norwegian-designed swimwear. $60, hellyhansen.com

5. Lightweight Boracay Pull-On Shorts

Ship style is about comfort, and Seattle-based Tommy Bahama maintains tropical levels of ease. Lest you forget the milieu the shorts are made for, the inner lining is printed with swordfish. $94.50, tommybahama.com

6. Armor Lux Heritage Tee

The Breton stripes at Belltown’s Kuhlman boutique are so authentic, they speak in a French accent and hail from a maritime clothes maker in Brittany, France. $85, kuhlmanseattle.com