Brainy Beach Reads
10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach
Recent releases with Northwest bona fides.
Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees by Thor Hanson
A San Juans–based biologist dives into the hive of an insect both commonplace and vulnerable.
Like a Mother by Angela Garbes
The Stranger’s former food writer offers insight into motherhood that’s witty, intimate, scientific, and sociological.
The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin
A sweeping, faintly futurist family saga from a former lawyer turned Seattle author.
Fall; or, Dodge in Hell by Neal Stephenson
The local lord of sci-fi’s new doorstopper about a video-game billionaire.
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
A lauded literary novel about a man escaping slavery in Barbados, written by a Victorian (the British Columbia kind).
The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
The local comic book scribe’s character-driven fable set during the Spanish Inquisition.
The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister
An olfactory coming-of-age drama about a girl who grows up on a remote PNW island.
Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
Bildungsroman charm steeped in social commentary and set on Bainbridge Island.
Mouthguard by Sadie Dupuis
One of the final releases from Seattle’s late Gramma Press shows the indie rocker’s poetic side.
Riots I Have Known by Ryan Chapman
The debut novel from a University of Puget Sound alum mines dark comedy from the prison system.