10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees by Thor Hanson

A San Juans–based biologist dives into the hive of an insect both commonplace and vulnerable.

Like a Mother by Angela Garbes

The Stranger’s former food writer offers insight into motherhood that’s witty, intimate, scientific, and sociological.

The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin

A sweeping, faintly futurist family saga from a former lawyer turned Seattle author.

Fall; or, Dodge in Hell by Neal Stephenson

The local lord of sci-fi’s new doorstopper about a video-game billionaire.

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

A lauded literary novel about a man escaping slavery in Barbados, written by a Victorian (the British Columbia kind).

The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson

The local comic book scribe’s character-driven fable set during the Spanish Inquisition.

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

An olfactory coming-of-age drama about a girl who grows up on a remote PNW island.

Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison

Bildungsroman charm steeped in social commentary and set on Bainbridge Island.

Mouthguard by Sadie Dupuis

One of the final releases from Seattle’s late Gramma Press shows the indie rocker’s poetic side.

Riots I Have Known by Ryan Chapman

The debut novel from a University of Puget Sound alum mines dark comedy from the prison system.