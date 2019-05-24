Weekend What to Do May 24–27

Memorial Day weekend kicks off with Acapulco Lips at Sunset Tavern. Image: Courtesy Acapulco Lips

Fri, May 24

Carrie Underwood

The Louisville slugger-swinging, seven-time Grammy Award winner named her last album Cry Pretty, but those must be tears of joy, as it debuted at number one last year, making her the first woman to bring four country albums to the top of the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Now she’s on tour celebrating that milestone with an all-female lineup. Tacoma Dome, $50–$110

Fri, May 24

Where Have All the Sockeye Salmon Gone?

Before the introduction of commercial fishing to the area, salmon were plentiful and sustained Pacific Northwest communities for thousands of years. The Ballard Locks are now experiencing lower counts of Sockeye yearly, with five other species either threatened or endangered. Salmon naturalist Roger Urbaniak will discuss why this is and share ideas for recovery. Ballard Locks, Free (or $5–$10 Suggested Donation)

Sat, May 25

Acapulco Lips

Acapulco Lips are, like any proper Washington state surf band, a good bit darker and rougher than most of their Southern Californian 1960s predecessors. But Maria-Elena Juarez’s often indistinct vocals, backed by psychedelic garage rock, are inexplicably bewitching, so you may find yourself doing the swim. Sunset Tavern, $10

All Weekend

Northwest Folklife Festival

The nation’s largest community powered arts festival returns to the Seattle Center this weekend. This annual celebration of ethnic, folk, and traditional arts reliably offers some of the most interesting people watching in the city. There’ll be local food and music and strange women telling you stories—like Kate Berwanger’s Saturday reading series, Surreal Storytelling with Strange Women, which features local writers. Seattle Center, Free