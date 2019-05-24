  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: A Chocolate Factory and a Belltown "Seacuterie"

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 5/24/2019 at 9:00am

This is not a drill, folks: Joe Chocolate Co. has arrived.

Image: Courtesy Joe Chocolate Co.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that Joe Chocolate Co. opened today—but a last-minute permit has caused the chocolate purveyor to push its opening date back to June 1.

We've Got a Golden Ticket

A few weeks back, we previewed Joe Chocolate Co., the real-life chocolate factory (!) that's opening in Pike Place Market in the space formerly home to Local Color. Now, an update: Joe's doors officially open June 1. In one corner of the store, you'll be able to watch the chocolate production, and at the counter staff will serve up bars, cookies, and mochas made with chocolate pumped straight from the factory line.

A Curveball for Little Fish

We've been anticipating Little Fish, the planned "craft cannery and restaurant" in the Pike Place Market expansion, for nearly two years. But this week, its lead chef, Zoi Antonitsas, announced on Instagram that she was withdrawing from owner Bryan Jarr's project due to ongoing delays. Despite its ambitious menu—centered around locally-sourced seafood—and the excitement of Antonitsas (an alum of Westward and the former Madison Park Conservatory) having her own kitchen once again, Little Fish has been dogged by construction issues. No word on when it will open.

Girin Says Good Night

Girin, a high-end Korean steak house run by Steven Han, served its last dinner this past weekend. Back when it first opened, we gushed over the restaurant's "unreal" interior design and lineup of ssam, spicy grilled squid, and Korean liquor. It will reopen as a Japanese sushi and steak spot sometime in June, and until the end of this month, will serve a limited happy hour menu.

New from No Anchor

Chris and Anu Elford, the couple behind No Anchor and Navy Strength, respectively Belltown's "weird beer" bar and tiki-themed cocktail powerhouse, are just about ready to debut their wine-focused Vinnie's Raw Bar next to Navy Strength; the opening date is June 7, the Seattle Times writes. The food menu will be put together by Navy Strength's former sous chef, Alexus Williams, and pair oysters and other raw seafood with a lineup of so-called "seacuteries:" preserved octopus, salmon, and other fish.

Three Weeks of Sichuan

Per Eater Seattle, there's yet another new Sichuan place in the city. This one's called Chuan, and it opened this week on Pike Street on Capitol Hill. The menu is centered around chile pots and hot pots, customizable with everything from crab to rabbit, or wood ear mushrooms to quail egg. If that's intimidating, iced tea and plum juice come by the pitcher.

This Week in Food & Drink

The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Mike Easton's new spot for handmade pasta, Il Nido, opened this week.

Big news in the Ethan Stowell universe: The restaurateur will (kind of) acquire fast-casual chainlet Kigo Kitchen.

Cheese tea, wood-fired tacos, and the "scallorito:" Check out these newcomers to the Seattle food truck scene.

Seattle chefs from some of the city's best restaurants are making moves.

Wallingford has an urbane dining scene, and these 20 restaurants are the proof.

Filed under
Chinese Food, Navy Strength, Zoi Antonitsas, Openings, Seattle Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups, No Anchor, Girin, Joe Chocolates, Pike Place Market
