  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Expansion Mode

Ethan Stowell Restaurants Acquires Kigo Kitchen

The merger finalized this week; meanwhile, Stowell readies his first NYC project.

By Allecia Vermillion 5/24/2019 at 9:00am

These fast-casual bowls aren't going anywhere.

Image: Courtesy Kigo Kitchen

In a transaction that becomes final this week, the city's eminent Northwest-Italian restaurateur will acquire, kinda, the fast-casual chainlet that specializes in Asian-flavored bowls.

Actually, "It's more of a merger," says Ethan Stowell of this move, which adds a new continent of flavors to his professional universe. I'm tempted to make so many lame fusion jokes about Ethan Stowell bento, or wokked bowls of rigatoni and prosciutto, but theoretically customers at Kigo's five counters, or Stowell's 13-ish restaurants, won't notice much difference in this new era of alliance.

Kigo cofounder and CEO Steve Hooper is a Seattle native who developed this vegetable-laden, healthy-ish fast-casual concept as an MBA student at Dartmouth. Hence the company has an inaugural location to the east, in Boston, but has expanded within Seattle's voracious lunch market ever since it arrived in 2013 (he told me years ago the idea had roots in his high school affinity for teriyaki).

Stowell's a food guy who eventually took on more of a business role. He did some menu consulting for Kigo awhile back and hit it off with Hooper—a business guy who subsequently got into food. In short, their strengths and weaknesses are pretty compatible. Stowell says his team can help tighten up recipes and processes and source quality ingredients, while Hooper can redo bonus structures and set up stock options for employees at Ethan Stowell Restaurants—the sorts of tedious things that help retain solid employees. "I know how to run restaurants," says Stowell. "I don't know how to do this."

As in every other prism of this city, growth is the point here. "To grow your business, you need to make sure you're able to afford the quality of employee and quality of product you want," says Stowell. He and Hooper have discussed some potential projects, but Stowell's restaurant group is readying its first project outside of Seattle: A restaurant inside Nordstrom's Manhattan outpost that's essentially the same concept as his enduringly great How to Cook a Wolf atop Queen Anne. The NYC version will be called, simply, Wolf.

This new arrangement seems like a smart move on both ends, and while it may not create any apparent changes in the short-term, I'm definitely curious to see what new directions come of it. 

Filed under
Fast Casual, Collabs, Expansions, Ethan Stowell, Kigo Kitchen
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Chocolate Factory and a Belltown "Seacuterie"

05/24/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Expansion Mode

Ethan Stowell Restaurants Acquires Kigo Kitchen

05/24/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Street Eats

Track Down These 5 New Seattle Food Trucks

05/22/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 22–28

05/22/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Wallingford Right Now

05/21/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Mike Easton's Il Nido Is Here

05/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 24–27

05/24/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 22–28

05/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Localish Lit

Riots I Have Known Is a Deeply Funny Prison Book

05/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 20–23

05/20/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 17–19

05/17/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Along for the Ride

Seattle Isn’t a Bike Town for Everyone. This Group Wants to Change That.

05/24/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Style & Shopping

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe