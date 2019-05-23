Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

Protesters rallied in front of City Hall Tuesday as part of the nationwide #StopTheBans Day of Action. Image: City of Seattle

Restrictive anti-abortion laws have been sweeping the country, with eight states passing bills to limit the procedure thus far. These laws have been an assault on Roe v. Wade, effectively threatening bodily autonomy for women, gender nonconforming folks, and trans people across the nation; Alabama even passed a ban without exemptions for rape or incest.

We do have safeguards in place to protect abortion access in Washington: There's Initiative 120 that Marcy Bloom, previous president of NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, called “our own statewide Roe v. Wade,” and the Reproductive Health Access for All Act, which was signed into law May 13. Still, our fight isn’t over.

Field organizer for Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii’s Seattle chapter, Hana Hartman, expressed how important it is that folks continue to show their support for pro-choice causes in this dire time.

"I think there is a false sense of security of feeling like that would never happen here. What I have learned more than anything by organizing is that if it's true that it would never happen here, that's the case because we are working so hard,” she said at a #StopTheBans event on May 21. “We just think it is so important that in these moments people aren't just alone, scrolling through their social media feeds getting more and more terrified, but that we have a time and a space where we can share our strength and commitment to one another to really fight back against these horrible abortion bans."

So, outside of attending rallies like those that were held across Washington this past Tuesday, here's what you can do to show your support for the pro-choice movement.