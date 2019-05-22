  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 22–28

The week in which: Cubes Baking celebrates its birthday with tres leches, oysters and beer collide in Fremont, and a cocktail class goes green.

By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 5/22/2019 at 8:00am

Beer and waffles make terrific companions at Lowercase Brewing's brunch.

Image: Lowercase Brewing

Thu, May 23
Eco-Friendly Cocktail Class
Adding small ways to save our planet is something we could all use in our daily repertoire—and drinking earth-friendly adult beverages from highly touted drinks writer Robert Haynes-Peterson will turn you into an eco-crusading cocktail avenger. Award-winning Don Sueños tequila will guide a lesson through different issues distillers face when designing these products all over the globe. All of the ingredients used are made sustainably and even benefit bats, our winged mammalian agave pollinators. Studio Life, $60

Thu, May 23
Taylor Shellfish Oyster Popup
Bivalves plus beer means Fremont Brewing and Taylor Shellfish are teaming up to bring you an oyster feast at the brewery's Black Heron Lounge. Find complex-flavored mixed fermentation and wood-aged brews that will pair with the oysters in uniquely tasty ways, like a saison aged in oak or a saison-wit hybrid. The oyster shucking begins at 5 and runs until the last shell is emptied. Black Heron Lounge, $18 per half dozen, $28 per dozen.

Sat, May 25
Claret Wine Tasting 
Heavy Restaurant Group's director of wine Chris Horn is bringing a batch of vino from two of South America's well-known wine producing countries, Chile and Argentina. Learn about the major differences between the wine produced in each region: malbec, torrontés, pais, "orange wine," and maybe even some grappa, if you're lucky. While you're talking about the various tannins and tasting notes, snack on small items from Fiasco's kitchen, like meat, cheese, and bruschetta with South American flare. Claret/Fiasco, $25 

Sat, May 25
Tres Lechería Launch Party
Cubes Baking is celebrating its two year anniversary with a new line of geometrically accurate treats called Tres Lechería. Tres Lechería is the Wallingford bakery's take on tres leches cakes, a popular three-layered design made with three types of milk: evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream. You'll find tres leches–flavored goodies in the form of doughnuts, cold brew coffee, and fruit tarts, as well as different flavors and sizes of their newest layered cake creation. Tamales by LosTamaahles, aguas frescas, and pan dulce from Comadre Panadería will be on hand to make sure you get your fill of Mexican cuisine. Bonus: Moving forward, Comadre Panadería's beloved Latin American pastries will be available at Cubes Thursday through SaturdayCubes Baking Company, A la carte 

Sun, May 26
Lowercase Brewing Brunch
Spend your Sunday in Georgetown with beers and brunch hosted by Lowercase Brewing. Featuring spent beer grain waffles and Side Hustle doughnuts, used beer ingredients have never tasted so good. Chase down your spicy bacon with beer-based cocktails like Mexican lager micheladas and witbier mimosas, or just plain ole cold brew. Lowercase Brewing, A la carte

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com

Filed under
Taylor Shellfish, Fremont Brewing, Oysters, Cocktails, Wine Tastings, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Beer, Brunch, Lowercase Brewing
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Street Eats

Track Down These 5 New Seattle Food Trucks

05/22/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 22–28

05/22/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Wallingford Right Now

05/21/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Mike Easton's Il Nido Is Here

05/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Shift Change

3 Big Chef Shuffles to Know About

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Molly Moon's Expands and Dirty Couch Opens

05/17/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Arts & Culture

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 22–28

05/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Localish Lit

Riots I Have Known Is a Deeply Funny Prison Book

05/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 20–23

05/20/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 17–19

05/17/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 16–21

05/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

8:00am By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

8:00am By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe