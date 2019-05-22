Where to Eat and Drink May 22–28

Beer and waffles make terrific companions at Lowercase Brewing's brunch. Image: Lowercase Brewing

Thu, May 23

Eco-Friendly Cocktail Class

Adding small ways to save our planet is something we could all use in our daily repertoire—and drinking earth-friendly adult beverages from highly touted drinks writer Robert Haynes-Peterson will turn you into an eco-crusading cocktail avenger. Award-winning Don Sueños tequila will guide a lesson through different issues distillers face when designing these products all over the globe. All of the ingredients used are made sustainably and even benefit bats, our winged mammalian agave pollinators. Studio Life, $60

Thu, May 23

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Popup

Bivalves plus beer means Fremont Brewing and Taylor Shellfish are teaming up to bring you an oyster feast at the brewery's Black Heron Lounge. Find complex-flavored mixed fermentation and wood-aged brews that will pair with the oysters in uniquely tasty ways, like a saison aged in oak or a saison-wit hybrid. The oyster shucking begins at 5 and runs until the last shell is emptied. Black Heron Lounge, $18 per half dozen, $28 per dozen.

Sat, May 25

Claret Wine Tasting

Heavy Restaurant Group's director of wine Chris Horn is bringing a batch of vino from two of South America's well-known wine producing countries, Chile and Argentina. Learn about the major differences between the wine produced in each region: malbec, torrontés, pais, "orange wine," and maybe even some grappa, if you're lucky. While you're talking about the various tannins and tasting notes, snack on small items from Fiasco's kitchen, like meat, cheese, and bruschetta with South American flare. Claret/Fiasco, $25

Sat, May 25

Tres Lechería Launch Party

Cubes Baking is celebrating its two year anniversary with a new line of geometrically accurate treats called Tres Lechería. Tres Lechería is the Wallingford bakery's take on tres leches cakes, a popular three-layered design made with three types of milk: evaporated, condensed, and heavy cream. You'll find tres leches–flavored goodies in the form of doughnuts, cold brew coffee, and fruit tarts, as well as different flavors and sizes of their newest layered cake creation. Tamales by LosTamaahles, aguas frescas, and pan dulce from Comadre Panadería will be on hand to make sure you get your fill of Mexican cuisine. Bonus: Moving forward, Comadre Panadería's beloved Latin American pastries will be available at Cubes Thursday through Saturday. Cubes Baking Company, A la carte

Sun, May 26

Lowercase Brewing Brunch

Spend your Sunday in Georgetown with beers and brunch hosted by Lowercase Brewing. Featuring spent beer grain waffles and Side Hustle doughnuts, used beer ingredients have never tasted so good. Chase down your spicy bacon with beer-based cocktails like Mexican lager micheladas and witbier mimosas, or just plain ole cold brew. Lowercase Brewing, A la carte

