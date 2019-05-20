  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 20–23

A spoken word Olympian, a Seattleite’s response to KOMO, and elaborate time-lapse photography.

By Lily Hansen 5/20/2019 at 8:00am

Mogli heads to the Vera Project this Tuesday to perform songs from her latest EP Patience.

Image: Courtesy Isabel Hayn

Mon, May 20
Shane Koyczan
Canadian-born spoken word artist Shane Koyzcan draws from his personal experiences to comment on social justice, mental health, drug addiction, and bullying. It seems to be working for him: He performed at the 2010 Olympics and his poem “To This Day” has over 20 million YouTube views. The Triple Door, $28

Tue, May 21
Mogli
In 2016, German singer-songwriter Mogli and her partner purchased a retro school bus and spent a year traveling from Mexico to Alaska with their dog Rudi. Their travels resulted in the 2017 German documentary Expedition Happiness and the creation of Mogli’s first album, Wanderer. Her most recent EP, Patience, is a collection of ethereal folk-pop. The Vera Project, $15

May 20 & 21
National Geographic Live: Day to Night
The latest photo series from National Geographic photographer Stephen Wilkes depicts the epic transition of familiar landscapes from day to night. Combining over fifty photographs taken from a fixed vantage point, each image offers an unprecedented panoramic view of humanity’s existence alongside nature over a single day. Onstage, Wilkes will explain the laborious process that goes into creating every shot. Benaroya Hall, $28–$48

Wed, May 22
Trickle Down Town
West Seattle filmmaker and activist Tomasz Biernacki takes an intimate look at Seattle’s increasingly urgent homelessness issue in his latest documentary. The film interweaves first-hand accounts of several Seattleites living in the midst of the crisis with interviews of knowledgeable political leaders and community advocates speaking on the topic. It should make a fitting counter-narrative to KOMO’s controversial “Seattle is Dying” that aired earlier this year. Olson Kundig Architects, Free

Thu, May 23
The Moth Mainstage: High Anxiety!
The Moth is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to storytelling. Each mainstage event highlights five voices sharing personal anecdotes. Among the evening’s featured speakers are Robinah Babirye, a Ugandan-native who, at ten years old, was told she had HIV and has since used her diagnosis to preach messages of hope and inspiration, and Susan Lieu, the Vietnamese American playwright of 140lbs: How Beauty Killed My Mother, which premiered in Seattle earlier this year. Benaroya Hall, $35

Filed under
Poetry, Concerts, Benaroya Hall, Weekly Events, Photography, Documentary, Homelessness, Triple Door
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

3 Big Chef Shuffles to Know About

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Molly Moon's Expands and Dirty Couch Opens

05/17/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Brunching Out

5 New Seattle Brunches Just in Time for Summer

05/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 15–21

05/15/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Exciting Developments

Maximillian Petty's Queen Anne Restaurant, Eden Hill Provisions, Opens This Summer

05/14/2019 By Rosin Saez

Fun with Listicles

27 Essential Seattle Restaurants for Late-Night Grub

05/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 17–19

05/17/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 16–21

05/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lit Life

Seattle Arts and Lectures' New Schedule Is Here

05/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Sounds to the North

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival Returns This Week

05/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 13–16

05/13/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe