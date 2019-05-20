What to Do After Work May 20–23

Mogli heads to the Vera Project this Tuesday to perform songs from her latest EP Patience. Image: Courtesy Isabel Hayn

Mon, May 20

Shane Koyczan

Canadian-born spoken word artist Shane Koyzcan draws from his personal experiences to comment on social justice, mental health, drug addiction, and bullying. It seems to be working for him: He performed at the 2010 Olympics and his poem “To This Day” has over 20 million YouTube views. The Triple Door, $28

Tue, May 21

Mogli

In 2016, German singer-songwriter Mogli and her partner purchased a retro school bus and spent a year traveling from Mexico to Alaska with their dog Rudi. Their travels resulted in the 2017 German documentary Expedition Happiness and the creation of Mogli’s first album, Wanderer. Her most recent EP, Patience, is a collection of ethereal folk-pop. The Vera Project, $15



May 20 & 21

National Geographic Live: Day to Night

The latest photo series from National Geographic photographer Stephen Wilkes depicts the epic transition of familiar landscapes from day to night. Combining over fifty photographs taken from a fixed vantage point, each image offers an unprecedented panoramic view of humanity’s existence alongside nature over a single day. Onstage, Wilkes will explain the laborious process that goes into creating every shot. Benaroya Hall, $28–$48

Wed, May 22

Trickle Down Town

West Seattle filmmaker and activist Tomasz Biernacki takes an intimate look at Seattle’s increasingly urgent homelessness issue in his latest documentary. The film interweaves first-hand accounts of several Seattleites living in the midst of the crisis with interviews of knowledgeable political leaders and community advocates speaking on the topic. It should make a fitting counter-narrative to KOMO’s controversial “Seattle is Dying” that aired earlier this year. Olson Kundig Architects, Free

Thu, May 23

The Moth Mainstage: High Anxiety!

The Moth is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to storytelling. Each mainstage event highlights five voices sharing personal anecdotes. Among the evening’s featured speakers are Robinah Babirye, a Ugandan-native who, at ten years old, was told she had HIV and has since used her diagnosis to preach messages of hope and inspiration, and Susan Lieu, the Vietnamese American playwright of 140lbs: How Beauty Killed My Mother, which premiered in Seattle earlier this year. Benaroya Hall, $35