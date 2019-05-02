  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Open and Shut

Changes at Batch 206 Distillery—Oaky's Tex Mex Exits and Addo: 206 Arrives

James Barrington and Matt Davis's queso-filled spot in Interbay will take to the streets with a mobile food truck. Meanwhile, Eric Rivera's Addo: 206 will take over its spot.

By Rosin Saez 5/2/2019 at 2:15pm

Image: Courtesy Batch 206 Distillery

Friends of the queso, do not panic. The dip that melds cheese and chile peppers, a Tex-Mex signature, will live on—just not inside Batch 206’s Interbay distillery. On May 18, Oaky's Tex Mex will pack up its smoky barbacoa and breakfast tacos.

The good news: This isn't the last you'll see of James Barrington and Matt Davis's Tex-Mex ways. Though they've absolutely loved partnering with Batch 206, says Davis, they've decided to move their smoky, queso-y concept to a mobile program exclusively. Will there possibly be a brick-and-mortar location down the road? Perhaps. For now, though, catch smoked brisket barbacoa, carnitas, and, yes, that queso at food truck hubs like Chuck's Hop Shops in Greenwood and the Central District, Marymoor Park's concert series, and other locales throughout the city. 

Oaky's Tex Mex announced its smoky intentions last October and replaced Windy City Pie's former Batch 206 outpost this January. The duo's Wood Shop BBQ joint? Very much staying put. "We are about to bring in another massive smoker," reports Davis.

While we have until the latter half May to get our fill of queso, when Oaky's departs another food venture will take its place at the Batch Bar (1417 Elliott Ave West). That will be Eric Rivera's Addo: 206, around the first week of June. Rivera, whose Addo restaurant has hosted a rotating door of themed dinners, brunches, collaborations, and guest chef incubator-style popups, says Addo: 206 will likewise have a somewhat changing template with a major focus on Puerto Rican cuisine. Jibarito sandwiches, tostones (fried plantains), arroz con gandules (stewed rice with pigeon peas)—dishes you may have spied on his recurring Lechoncito menu—will make appearances alongside Rivera's Richard Burger, his take on a Dick's burger, and an Impossible burger, too. It's all food meant to play well with alcohol, says Rivera. 

Beyond a la carte offerings, there will be three large format options for group dining. "It [feeds] anywhere from four to six people and they can just order one thing," explains Rivera. "And it's priced out that way, kind of like Major Domo in LA where they have a large format thing, it comes with all the sides—all the things essentially—like they're buying a little mini tasting menu."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 

Jibarito

A post shared by Lechoncito Seattle (@lechoncitoseattle) on

And it's not an Eric Rivera project if there aren't several other things happening at once. Meaning, Addo: 206 will also issue food for delivery (on apps like Caviar and UberEats) from this Interbay space. A little further down the road, Addo: 206 will also run ticketed events, like collaboration dinners, in the Batch 206 tasting room when the distillery has a special release. "We're starting to tinker around with ideas of what [dinners] will be and how much they'll be and how elaborate or not," he says.

What else? Come Christmastime, a possible Batch 206 and Addo: 206 collab on coquito, Puerto Rico's (ahem, better) version of eggnog, but made with coconut milk and rum—Batch 206 rum, clearly. Then there's Rivera's fermented hot sauces (which will be bottled and for sale), a trio of which will accompany two-feet-long chicharrones. 

As for what else is happening at the distillery, Batch 206 is releasing a 100 percent blue agave small-batch spirit—the first in Washington they say—on Cinco de MayoCEO Jeff Steichen says their Sueño Azul Blanco and Sueño Azul Añejo will accompany a special release party that runs from 2pm until 10pm.

Filed under
Interbay, Addo, Oaky's Tex Mex, Eric Rivera, Closing, Openings
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Open and Shut

Changes at Batch 206 Distillery—Oaky's Tex Mex Exits and Addo: 206 Arrives

05/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 1–7

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Downtown Switch-Ups

Sansei Is Closed and—Oh Sweet, Glorious Day—Dough Zone Will Open in Its Place

04/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Mother Dearest

Where to Brunch with Mom This Mother's Day

04/30/2019 By Lily Hansen

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at May Art Walk

05/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Cinema Paradiso

The 2019 Seattle International Film Festival Schedule Is Here

05/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Album Review

Tacocat’s This Mess Is a Place Is Polished Work from a Local Gem

04/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 29–May 2

04/29/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do April 26–28

04/26/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Better Living Through Poetry

All Its Charms May Be This Year’s Big-Deal Local Poetry Book

04/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Best Bars

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe