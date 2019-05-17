  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do May 17–19

J'Von stays animated, Art Garfunkel needs no sidekick, and a film chronicles the fight against anti-trans legislation.

By Gennette Cordova 5/17/2019 at 8:00am

Seattle rapper J'Von.

Image: Courtesy Barboza

Fri, May 17
J’Von
You’re more likely to see the self-illustrated version of J’Von, or his animated alter-ego, Catman, than you are to see the beanie-clad rapper, singer, and cartoonist in real life. But this weekend he’ll grace the stage at Barboza with his mellow rhymes and jazzy melodies. Barboza, $15

Sat, May 18
Living Voices: La Causa
The Museum of History and Industry continues its Living Voices series—which amplifies archival footage with live storytelling—with the harrowing, late 1960s tale of Marta Hernandez, a child of Mexican American migrant workers, and her entanglement in the farm workers movement led by Cesar Chavez. MOHAI, $22

May 18 & 19
The Diary of Anne Frank
This timeless and tragic true story of a 13-year-old Jewish girl in Nazi-occupied, war-torn Holland closes this weekend. Living in hiding for more than two years, Anne Frank pens, in her diary, her own coming of age tale and observations about life and human nature that have resonated across generations. Seattle Children’s Theatre, $45

Sun, May 19
Art Garfunkel
Art Garfunkel is touring solo at 77, after being vocal in the last few years about the less-than-amicable end of Simon and Garfunkel more than 50 years ago. But don’t worry! When asked if he ever got tired of singing their old songs—the hits everyone knows and loves—he replied, “I wouldn't do them if I didn't love them. I do it only for love now." The Moore Theatre, $83

All Weekend
The Most Dangerous Year
This sobering film (the title refers to a Human Rights Report declaring 2016 would be "the most dangerous year" for transgender people) chronicles the fight against anti-trans legislation in Washington state. The cast and crew, including director Vlada Knowlton, will be in attendance on Friday, May 17 for opening night. Northwest Film Forum, $12 

