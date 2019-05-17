This Week in Restaurant News: Molly Moon's Expands and Dirty Couch Opens

Get excited, Bellevue: Molly Moon's is headed your way. Image: Courtesy Molly Moon's

Molly Moon's Is Headed East

This summer, homegrown ice cream empire Molly Moon's will open a 200-square-foot scoop shop in downtown Bellevue, just south of Bellevue Downtown Park at 10045 NE First Street. Expect the full ice cream lineup, sundaes, and pints too, all in the tiny walkup space. Molly Moon's has been at the forefront of workers' rights advocacy in Seattle—it introduced a wage transparency initiative earlier this year, and offers paid family leave to parents of any gender—and will offer those same benefits, plus an $18 per hour starting wage in Bellevue, which defers to looser state wage laws. And hey, it's hiring.

After Some Bumps, Dirty Couch Brewing Arrives

Last week, Dirty Couch Brewing, a Ballard brewery that specializes in barrel-aged sours, delayed the opening of its inaugural taproom. But a post on Instagram suggests those troubles wrapped up quickly, and said taproom will open today at 2pm. You can find it in the funky corner of Interbay up the road from Fisherman's Terminal. As Urban Family plans to hop back over the Ship Canal to Ballard, the neighborhood's crazy sour torch will fall to Dirty Couch. It'll have sours from whiskey barrels, sours from bourbon, and, according to Eater Seattle, a fan favorite called "Donut Return."

Dole Whip Bliss

Don't expect this last gasp of spring to last much longer—we've got a dry, smoky summer ahead of us. But hey, at least Rachel's Ginger Beer has comforting news: It's serving Dole Whip at all of its locations. For the uninitiated, it's a dairy-free pineapple soft serve that started a cultish following around its Disneyland home, which then spread to Seattle. And at Rachel's, you can even get it in a booze-soaked ginger beer float, if you're trying to wash away the fact that we're on the brink of a climate apocalypse. We've heard that pineapple works wonders on a smoke-scorched throat.

Cookbook Podcast Millenial Extravaganza

The Book Larder, a cozy store along Fremont Ave, sells cookbooks. All kinds of cookbooks. Coffee, ice cream, Chinese soul food, oyster harvesting and shucking. But why might you plug in to its new podcast, you ask? Well, the Book Larder also hosts events, frequently sold out, with everyone from local journalists to renowned chefs, and plans to record them so that you can enjoy, even if you can't make it to Fremont. Expect the first episode next week.

More Breakfast Tacos!

Rejoice! Starting today, bike repair shop and cafe Good Weather in Chophouse Row will begin serving breakfast tacos on Friday mornings from 8 to 10. Per Capitol Hill Seattle, the owners hope that the Friday morning service will expand into a real shindig, maybe with live music. But for now, Texas-style breakfast tacos, coffee, orange juice, and maybe some sparkling wine. How else would you want to end the week?

This Week in Food & Drink

