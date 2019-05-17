  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

K Banana ran a popup at the University District shopping hub last year. Now it has a permanent home with serums, face masks, and foaming cleanser aplenty.

By Rosin Saez 5/17/2019 at 4:50pm

Peep the bright, colorful interior of U Village's latest beauty shop K-Banana.

Image: Michael Garrett

A trend, the next hot thing, a full-on movement—whatever your knowledge of Korean skin care, its typically online-only presence is going brick and mortar in University Village. Seattle, meet K Banana. 

Founder Liz Kang Yates brings her once-temporary shop—it popped up in the shopping center last year to much beauty buzz—to a proper storefront next to fellow newcomer Amour Vert, and it officially opens May 17. Now K-Beauty fans and novices alike can see themselves to the bright, colorful boutique for any skin needs IRL. The tenets of K-Beauty seem to focus on a few things: sunscreen is not optional, sheet masks are nonnegotiable, and a skin care routine can have up to and more than 10 steps. Ultimately, though, the most thing to remember is that Korean skin care is fun. So, the mural-adorned, neon sign–bedecked, pink-hued shop will carry all sorts of beauty necessities from BB cream to natural cleansers and face oils to a wall of sheet masks—over 150, actually—for every skin type.

And to celebrate the grand opening, K Banana's doling out a special gift with any purchase, while supplies last. 

Filed under
Korean, University District, University Village, Skin Care, Beauty
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

3 Big Chef Shuffles to Know About

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Molly Moon's Expands and Dirty Couch Opens

05/17/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Brunching Out

5 New Seattle Brunches Just in Time for Summer

05/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 15–21

05/15/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Exciting Developments

Maximillian Petty's Queen Anne Restaurant, Eden Hill Provisions, Opens This Summer

05/14/2019 By Rosin Saez

Fun with Listicles

27 Essential Seattle Restaurants for Late-Night Grub

05/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 17–19

05/17/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 16–21

05/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lit Life

Seattle Arts and Lectures' New Schedule Is Here

05/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Sounds to the North

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival Returns This Week

05/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 13–16

05/13/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe