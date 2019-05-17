5 New Seattle Brunches Just in Time for Summer

A croque madame from Bistro Shirlee will satisfy even the hungriest of brunchers. Image: Courtesy Annie Park

According to sisters and New Mexico–natives Miki and Yuki Sodos, hatch chiles are to New Mexicans what espresso is to Seattleites: essential to a balanced diet. The large new offshoot to 2009’s Bang Bang Cafe, which opened this January in Othello, stays true to the sisters’ commitment of bringing their hometown staple to Seattle. The sweet-and-savory cornbread pancakes are worth a taste, stacked below crispy honey-drizzled chicken wings and served alongside a generous helping of maple syrup and green chile butter. Or, for a meal that packs a heftier punch, go for the sopapillas stuffed with eggs, potatoes, green and red chiles, cheddar, and beans. Drink it all down with a Seattle Margarita, a coffee-infused tequila with NOLA coffee liqueur and agave nectar. The bar manager is a former tequila rep, so the dude knows booze.

Named for the legendary Seattle restaurateur and anti-prohibitionist who once occupied the basement of the historic Eitel Building, Ben Paris doesn’t mess around when it comes to alcohol—yes, even for brunch. The Millennium Falco adds Italian liqueur and amaro, pink peppercorn syrup, and bitter lemon soda to house-steeped cold brew, while the Stay and Play combines tequila with cucumber, green chile, and pineapple-infused vermouth. As for the food, find brunch stunners: ricotta pancakes with berries, pastrami (or mushroom!) hash accompanied by poached eggs and potatoes, or a fried chicken sandwich with cabbage kimchi. If you’re not up for a full meal, the bacon streusel–covered blueberry banana muffin might be just what you’re looking for.

Renee Erickson’s restaurant empire grew even larger with last year's acquisition of Josh Henderson’s Saint Helens Cafe located just off the Burke-Gilman Trail in Laurelhurst. After undergoing a quick renovation in April, which included a fresh coat of paint and updated upholstery and cabinetry, the newly renamed Bistro Shirlee opened for business with a renewed focus on the traditional French cuisine its predecessor had strayed from. Start with a classic and oh-so-cheesy croque madame or a fresh Salish Sea halibut and salmon caviar rillette served atop crispy toast from Seattle mainstay Sea Wolf Bakers. To finish your meal like a Parisian, go for the cheese plate featuring Le Sotch sheeps milk, Bleu d’Auvergne, and Brillat-Savarin—a trio sure to please any fromage enthusiast.

After a final brunch service on March 3, Wallingford hot spot Thackeray closed its doors for good. The restaurant group behind Pablo y Pablo, Meet the Moon, and other pleasant spots around town was determined to “get it right” with the newest iteration of their neighborhood eatery. Thus came Fiasco, a casual dining destination specializing in rustic Italian fare. Thackeray favorites like the prosciutto benedict and the shakshuka remain, while a variety of easy-to-eat breakfast pizzas—the perfect cure for a hangover—are new to the menu. The most exciting update? The addition of a wine bottle shop, which lets diners choose the perfect bottle to pair with their meal. Stick around after brunch service on the last Saturday of each month for a specially curated wine tasting led by sommeliers from sister wine bar Claret.

Brisket gets the brunch treatment at the South Lake Union location of Jack Timmons’s Texas-style barbecue joint. Discover meat paradise in plates of smoked chicken chilaquiles and chicken fried steak. And, of course, Jack’s BBQ signature breakfast tacos (choice of smoked brisket, sausage, or beef bacon) have a home here too. To satisfy your sweet tooth, check out the pecan and banana pancakes topped with smoked brown sugar, maple syrup, and a dollop of whipped cream. If that’s not enough, the Texmosa, a riff on the classic mimosa, combines sparkling wine with smoked orange juice.