The Sporting Life
A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It
Virtual golf, but real fun. The gaming hub and bar will open in Kirkland later this year.
My dad loves to golf. When I was little he'd take me to the golf course in town and let me get behind the wheel to shuttle him from hole to hole. I was, admittedly, the world's worst caddie. As I got older (and taller), we'd go to the driving range down the road from our house; it was right along a highway, and nestled between cattle-populated farmland and dense forest. I once hit a 250-yarder (I was a 100-pound string bean of a teenager—proof that it really is all about form!) which skidded through soft grass until it slowly rolled and booped a goose's butt.
All this to say: People have strong feelings about and memories associated with golf—even the virtual kind. So it comes as little surprise, even to this currently non-golfing editor, that people seem excited about the arrival of Topgolf Lounge, which is slated to open later this year in Kirkland at 134 Parkplace Center.
Topgolf, a mash-up of upmarket sports bar and gaming hub, promises cutting-edge golf and interactive sports simulation—beginners and pros can practice their swings, play a round (no rainouts!), challenge virtual zombies in a game of dodgeball, get overly competitive. For sports of the real variety, there will be massive flat screens for game observing. What else? A big outdoor patio, four public hitting bays (aka virtual gaming zones), plus VIP areas for special events and, per the press release, celebrity guests.
For my dad, who's also a huge video game nerd, Topgolf would be a dreamland—but firmly IRL.