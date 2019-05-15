Where to Eat and Drink May 15–21

Step up your wine-drinking game with some science. Image: Pacific Science Center

Wed, May 15

Black Raven Beer Dinner

You don't need a raven (three-eyed or otherwise) to inform you this feast is fit for royalty. Tonight, Gather Kitchen and Bar puts on a five-course dinner with beer pairings from Redmond brewery Black Raven. Expect slow-roasted pork belly and beer-steamed clams with your Tavern Ale Kolsch; halibut cheeks alongside salt and vinegar chips with the Trickster IPA; and duck breast with your Updraft Pale Ale. As for dessert: Nutella, aged goat cheese, french toast, and espresso—with Black Raven's Second Sight Strong Scotch Ale to boot. Gather Kitchen and Bar, $55

Thu, May 16

That Dumpling Dough Popup

Explore the flavors of the Philippines with That Dumpling Dough's Aileen Calalo and Donna Denina as your guides. Thursday's popup will be the chefs' first time hosting a full dinner. The dumplings (spicy chicken adobo, shrimp sinigang, pork longganisa, veggie, mango rhubarb) aren't going anywhere, but will be joined by dishes like teriyaki giniling meatballs and purple gnocchi kare kare, a traditional stew made here with braised oxtail, eggplant, Chinese green beans, and peanut sauce. Cafe Avole, $46

Fri, May 17

Stem Wine Tasting

Drinking local wine certainly isn't a fruitless endeavor, but why not juice it up with science? Stem is an event aimed at educating wine consumers on the technicalities behind their favorite pours. Locus Wines, Market Vineyards, Mercer Wine Estates, Novelty Hill, and more will showcase their vintages alongside Fire and Scrape's raclette cheese, which is scraped onto all manner of things, from potatoes to sandwiches to apple pie. Pacific Science Center, $50

Sat, May 18

Pierogi Fest 2019

Consider this the week of dumplings, because Polish Cultural Center's dishing out pierogis all day on Capitol Hill. These come stuffed with meat, potatoes and cheese, cabbage, and blueberries. Come primed for other Polish fare alongside Polish beer, as well as music, art, decor, and yes, probably long lines. Polish Cultural Center, Free

Sun, May 19

Seattle Lamb Jam

No, there (probably) won't be any jam made with lamb here. Lamb Jam's a city-hopping culinary competition, and it's landing in our town this weekend. Seattle's event features 15 touted, local chefs throwing down the ovine gauntlet. Ciudad's Joe Bayley, Ascend Prime's Sean Mayhew, Lark's Kelsey Carter, Sawyer's Mitch Mayers, and many more will vie to serve up the best lamb dish and win the title of Lamb Jam Seattle Champion. Also on the docket: coffee, cocktails, and coffee cocktails; a butchering demo; and a surprise dish from chef Matt Lewis, the man behind food truck Where Ya at Matt. Seattle Design Center, $75

