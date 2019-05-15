Seattle Arts and Lectures' New Schedule Is Here

Ta-Nehisi Coates reads from his first novel in October. Image: Courtesy Gregory Halpern / Ta-Nehisi Coates

Seattle Arts and Lectures announced its new season last night, and it kicks off on September 23 with one of the bigger names on the list (along with writing in general): Malcolm Gladwell comes through to talk about his new book, Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know.

Over 25 other names round out the rest of the season. Some highlights?

Naomi Shihab Nye – Sept 19, 2019

The poet’s new collection, The Tiny Journalist, centers on Janna Tamimi—who started filming anti-occupation protests in Palestine with her mom’s phone when she was seven.

Patti Smith – Oct 6, 2019

The Godmother of Punk Rock and dazzling writer has a new memoir: Year of the Monkey.

Ta-Nehisi Coates – Oct 20, 2019

The journalist and current writer of Marvel's Black Panther and Captain America comics discusses his first novel, The Water Dancer, about a man born into slavery who's saved by a mysterious force from drowning.

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey – Jan 29, 2020

The two journalists broke The New York Times story on Harvey Weinstein and nabbed a Pulitzer for it.

Min Jin Lee – Mar 17, 2020

Author of the epic historical novel Pachinko, about a Korean family’s emigration to Japan, comes to talk.

Elizabeth Kolbert – Apr 22, 2020

On Earth Day's 50th anniversary, the journalist comes to talk about how the media covers the environment and climate change—including how it sometimes doesn’t do enough.

Subscriptions for various series are now on sale, as are tickets for Ta-Nehisi Coates, Patti Smith, and Hanif Abdurraqib. For the full reading list, head to the Seattle Arts and Lectures website.