  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Exciting Developments

Maximillian Petty's Queen Anne Restaurant, Eden Hill Provisions, Opens This Summer

"I wanted a negroni because it was super hot, and I was walking around with my three year old and he wanted french fries...well, there's nowhere on the hill [where] I could get that and that kind of bothered me, so I bought it."

By Rosin Saez 5/14/2019 at 9:45am

Chef-owner Max Petty with his wife Jennifer Petty and their little family.

Image: Catherine Abegg

Eden Hill is chef-owner Maximillian Petty’s Queen Anne playground of flavor—grand tasting menus, modernist techniques, avant garde New American cuisine with romantic environs too. And Eden Hill Provisions, Petty and his wife Jennifer's forthcoming restaurant with a summer opening at 1935 Queen Anne Avenue North (formerly a Cupcake Royale), is no less about flavor. It is, however, their answer to a common conundrum in Queen Anne.

"I wanted a negroni because it was super hot, and I was walking around with my three-year-old and he wanted french fries," says Petty. "Well, there's nowhere on the hill [where] I could get that and that kind of bothered me, so I bought it." He bought a restaurant, to be precise, as one might do if they're a French-trained chef who sees the void of checks-all-the-boxes restaurants in their neighborhood.

In 2016, when Petty opened Eden Hill, he was "really excited to have a small neighborhood restaurant where everyone could eat...then people wanted more." That more evolved into ever-growing, ever-ambitious tasting menus, plus his "secret" burger on Sundays. "We do about five menus and it's kicking our ass."

What this means for the new restaurant: a warm, family-friendly atmosphere with the a la carte concepts that Petty originally debuted at Eden Hill. Think steak frites and Petty's Big Max smash burger on a challah bun, also housemade charcuterie and salumis, and crab and scallop lasagna baked with brioche.

The "provisions" part comes in the form a little retail corner with Petty's much-obsessed-about foie gras cake batter, pickles you'd find on the in-house burger, bottles of wine, scratch-made hot sauces, a burger kit to-go, maybe even some Eden Hill–churned ice cream, and what Petty is calling his Upper Cookie, which is his response to Met Market's superlative chocolate chip cookie that dominates lower Queen Anne.

You can also order the burger for pick-up online or by phone—like fast food, but you know, with wagyu ground beef—and it'll even come with its own Big Max labeled to-go box.

You should also know that Petty loves brunch. So he'll flex his brunch muscles here to make it a "powerhouse on the hill," with summer sun and about 30 to 40 outdoor seats (about as many seats inside, too) and a little standing bar.

"I still find the beauty in the art of what I do at Eden Hill," says Petty. "But I have to be practical, and I have to feed my kids and feed me—I don't want to go sit down for three hours at a meal after I just [cooked] that." Eden Hill Provisions, then, is perhaps for Petty the epitome of work-life balance.

Updates about Eden Hill Provisions, slated to open late summer, as we have them.

Filed under
Restaurant Openings, Queen Anne, Eden Hill, Coming Soon
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Eden Hill

$$$ American/New American 2209 Queen Anne Ave N,

An intimate 24-seat room on the top of Queen Anne Hill is both romantic and robust—in energetic vibe and in muscular food, thanks to young Maximillian Petty,...

Eat & Drink

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 15–21

05/15/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Exciting Developments

Maximillian Petty's Queen Anne Restaurant, Eden Hill Provisions, Opens This Summer

05/14/2019 By Rosin Saez

Fun with Listicles

27 Essential Seattle Restaurants for Late-Night Grub

05/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookies in the Central District and a Deli in Lake City

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Whaaaaaaaaat

Rachel's Ginger Beer Announces Forthcoming Location by the Spheres

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Meat Moments

Get Ready for 2 of the Region's Most Carnivorous Food Events

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Lit Life

Seattle Arts and Lectures' New Schedule Is Here

05/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Sounds to the North

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival Returns This Week

05/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 13–16

05/13/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 10–12

05/10/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Live Journalism

The Pop-Up Magazine Spring Issue Comes to Town

05/09/2019 By Stefan Milne

Movie Review

What Is the Point of Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

05/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

05/10/2019 By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe