Fisherman’s Village Music Festival Returns This Week

Thunderpussy plays Fisherman's Village Music Festival. Image: Courtesy Nate Watters / Fisherman's Village

Have you been to Fisherman’s Village Music Festival yet? Have you even heard of Fisherman’s Village? Up in Everett, for the past six years, the small production (50 or so bands) has been quietly growing as other, larger festivals flounder and vanish.

Fisherman’s founder Ryan Crowther says the festival came from the Everett Music Initiative, which hoped to build community for local musicians and put the city on the map for touring acts, especially as artists are pushed out of Seattle due to rising living costs. Everett, Crowther thinks, is changing a lot, especially since the addition of its new airport, Paine Field.

“I think we all know Everett has a stigma,” Crowther says. “It’s come a long way and I just think we’re proud of Everett…proud of showing off all that’s happened here over the last five years.”

Between 2014 and last year, producers saw attendance jump from maybe 2,500 to 5,000 over the three days. On Friday and Saturday this year, they’ve moved the festival to just outside of downtown Everett, at 33rd and Cedar, where Scuttlebutt Brewing Co. is located (one of the three stages will be in the taproom).

Crowther says they’ve also added an outdoor, all-ages, unticketed night market, with food trucks, a beer garden, and its own stage. Tickets for the other stages run $79 for a three-day pass, or $15–$40 for the individual days.

This year’s lineup is among its strongest yet. Canadian indie howlers Wolf Parade play the main stage on Saturday. Burien rapper (who just signed to Epic Records) Travis Thompson headlines Friday. Aside from that the roster leans heavily on artists with local connections: Parisalexa, Chong the Nomad, Pickwick, Warren Dunes. Lithics and Dick Stusso, who play back to back and close out the festival on Saturday, are a legitimate draw on their own.

May 16–18, Everett, $15–$79