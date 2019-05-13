What to Do After Work May 13–16

The Wild Reeds play Neumos Tuesday night. Image: Courtesy Mark Cluney

Mon, May 13

An Evening with Yann Tiersen

Yann Tiersen first captured the world’s attention with his memorable score to the 2001 film, Amélie. His latest album, ALL, is an exploration of modern environmentalism and humanity’s place within nature. The opening track, “Tempelhof,” named after the former Nazi air base and current refugee shelter in Berlin, is bittersweet as the sounds of children playing at the derelict airport echo behind a somber piano melody. Moore Theatre, $27–$47

Tue, May 14

The Wild Reeds

Since 2014’s Blind and Brave, Kinsey Lee, Mackenzie Howe, and Sharon Silva, who comprise the Wild Reeds, have consistently released raw and intoxicating anthems which draw from their own varied life experiences. The indie-folk band is at its best when all three voices merge to showcase impressive harmonies over its soft and subdued sound. Neumos, $15

Wed, May 15

Ryann Donnelly: Justify My Love

Former lead vocalist for the Seattle-based punk band Schoolyard Heroes, Ryann Donnelly now has a new autobiography and PhD thesis, Justify My Love: Sex, Subversion, and Music Video. Drawing on her own involvement in the industry, Donnelly analyzes the rise of erotic iconography in music and its implications on gender norms dating back to the inception of MTV in 1981. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Thu, May 16

Pixar in Concert

You’re never too old to enjoy a Pixar film, or, more specifically, emotional and memory-inducing music from every Pixar film ever made. The Seattle Symphony returns with its hit multimedia concert which adds live orchestra accompaniment to memorable clips from all 14 Pixar films. Featuring award-winning scores by Randy Newman, Patrick Doyle, Thomas Newman, and Michael Giacchino, the concert spans the full history of the world-renowned animation studio from 1995’s Toy Story to 2018’s The Incredibles 2. Benaroya Hall, $45–$115