  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookies in the Central District and a Deli in Lake City

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 5/10/2019 at 9:00am

The cookie gods giveth: Lowrider Baking Company opens in the Central District this Saturday.

Image: Camille Docena

Lowrider Rides into the Central District

At long last cookies-only bakery Lowrider Baking Company is opening its Central District storefront tomorrow, according to the shop's Instagram. Owner Emily Allport has been cruising the farmers market scene and selling wholesale for the last two years, and settled into the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall last October. This new shop, formerly home to Street Treats, gives her a chance to expand her cookie repertoire and offer Olympia Coffee cold brew and Full Tilt ice cream to-go. On top of fan favorites—brown butter triple chocolate chip, birthday cake, s'mores ($2 a pop, or $22 for a dozen)—Allport will also roll out seasonal flavors and stuffed cookies. While spring is still in the air, keep an eye out for ones with strawberry rhubarb pie filling.

Brass Knuckle to Biscuit Bitch

Brass Knuckle Bistro left a little hole in our hearts last month when we heard that it would close (though chef Case Justham gave us a silver lining in the form of a cookbook, maybe popups too). But this week we learned that the White Center restaurant will be replaced by a new Biscuit Bitch outpost, and hey, maybe gravy will soothe our aching chests. According to Eater Seattle, the space will be larger than other locations, which have lines out the door at peak hours. Most of the menu will make the move south, with some additions. Because Brass Knuckle provided a bevy of vegan options, Biscuit Bitch is thinking about introducing vegan biscuits and gravy, and bringing back some retired vegetarian options, like black eyed pea hummus.

The Deli Renaissance Continues

We've been talking about all the new delis on the horizon for Seattle-decades (aka a few months), and now IT IS TIME. Zylberschtein's, the Jewish deli-bakery from Standard Bakery's Josh Grunig, opened on Wednesday, per Eater Seattle. The menu's full of deli standbys, many of them family recipes—matzo ball soup, bagels and lox, and, duh, pastrami on rye—and the space is bright and crisp. Right now, Zylberschtein's is open up in Lake City Wednesday through Saturday, but should be expanding its hours soon, and getting a liquor license. And those Standard Bakery pastries? They'll be there too.

Sichuan Restaurants Incoming

Since January we've been tracking Sichuan hot pot star HaiDiLao's expansion into the Seattle area, and now it has company. According to Eater Seattle, another cult-status Sichuan restaurant, Chengdu Taste, is opening a location in Seattle. In its hometown of LA, the restaurant has earned critical acclaim for some classic Sichuan dishes not often seen in Seattle, like mung bean jelly noodles and fish loaded with Sichuan pepper corn. Chengdu Taste will be housed in Chinatown–International District's revamped Publix building a block north of Uwajimaya. For those of you paying attention to the shakeups happening in the C–ID, that's the same building—once a single-room occupancy hotel—where Hood Famous Cafe and Bar and Dough Zone have recently set up shop. No word on when it will open, so keep your eyes peeled for more news.

Let's Talk It Out

Conversation—the Thompson Hotel's new restaurant concept, which replaces Scout—opened Wednesday. The menu does some globetrotting, featuring local greens, but also octopus in tomato mole, porchetta with salsa verde and green strawberries, and lots of pickle-y treats. Conversation's goal is about "trying to escape from digital life," and create a space for...conversation. Originally, the restaurant had toyed with the idea of introducing "phone valets" to mind diners' devices while they ate an analog meal. The staff's decided not to go forward with the idea—they figured physically taking phones would add too much stress—so you'll be free to zombie out. But please don't.

This Week in Food & Drink

Rachel's Ginger Beer is opening up shop at Seventh and Lenora, right smack dab in the middle of Amazonia.

Two of the PNW's mightiest, meatiest food events are nearly here—and so are the tickets.

Navigate Seattle Beer Week's massive event lineup with our day-by-day breakdown.

Congrats are in order: Canlis and chef Brady Williams won big at the James Beard Awards this week.

Some of Seattle's most exciting restaurants call the Central District home. Here are 20 of the best.

Filed under
Biscuit Bitch, Chinatown–International District, Thompson Hotel, Sandwiches/deli, Cookies, Lowrider Baking Company, Seattle Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookies in the Central District and a Deli in Lake City

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

Whaaaaaaaaat

Rachel's Ginger Beer Announces Forthcoming Location by the Spheres

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Meat Moments

Get Ready for 2 of the Region's Most Carnivorous Food Events

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 8–14

05/08/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Yay

Just, Wow. Congratulations to Canlis and Chef Brady Williams!

05/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 10–12

8:00am By Gennette Cordova

Live Journalism

The Pop-Up Magazine Spring Issue Comes to Town

05/09/2019 By Stefan Milne

Movie Review

What Is the Point of Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

05/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 6–9

05/06/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 3–5

05/03/2019 By Gennette Cordova

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at May Art Walk

05/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe