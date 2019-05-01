  1. Eat & Drink
Where to Eat and Drink May 1–7

The week in which: tacos are obvious Cinco de Mayo bait (we'll take it!), brunch gets sake-drenched, plus bacon and beer are a home run at T-Mobile Park.

By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 5/1/2019 at 9:00am

Little Neon Taco meets Mountaineering Club during a Cinco de Mayo popup this weekend.

Image: Kaitlyn Herzog

Sat, May 4
Bacon and Beer Classic 
Baseball, beer, and bacon make for a good ol' hot American summer. Gather at the Mariners' revamped T-Mobile Park to feast on bacon-infused creations sure t0 give you an epic bout of the meat sweats (that are 100 percent worth it). Also in store: over 100 craft beers, a bacon eating contest, giant Jenga, and more lawn games to welcome the start of summer. T-Mobile Park, $69–$79

Sun, May 5
Little Neon Taco Popup at Mountaineering Club
Eating tacos is cool and all, but eating tacos while taking in 360-degree views of the city at the U District's new camp-inspired rooftop bar is a Sunday to remember. Little Neon Taco's Monica Dimas is doing right by Cinco de Mayo with $3 carnitas, barbacoa, and cauliflower asparagus tacos, plus chips, salsa, and—perhaps most importantly—churros with chili-chocolate sauce. And there's live music from DJ Teenage Heartthrob and Reposado to serenade your tequila- and sangrita-drenched senses. Mountaineering Club, A la carte

Sun, May 5
Sake and Oyster Brunch 
Hey, maybe tequila shots and crazy Cinco De Mayo celebrations just aren't your thing. No judgment here. But boozy brunch is kind of the Seattle thing, and Sake Nomi obliges. Chefs Jim Millar and Breckin VanRaalte of Traveler Popup are bringing three species of oysters on the half shell and a flight of three sakes to the Pioneer Square restaurant come Sunday. And you can keep the sake flowing all day (and all night)—bottles are available to take home. Sake Nomi, $40

Ticket Alert: June 1
Jet City Rosé Experience
Rosé is the herald of summer, a blush-tinged sign that warmth is upon us. Charles Smith's annual rosé fest likewise ushers in summertime vibes with live music and wine aplenty at his Georgetown winery. In its third year, Smith will bring in Pacific Northwest wineries—Latta Wines, Seven Hills, Amavi Cellars, and even Kyle MacLachlan's Pursued by Bear, to name a few—with more than 25 rosés in tow to pour alongside his own wines. An afternoon spent quaffing rosé might be the most Captain Obvious wine-centered event ever, but add a handful of food trucks and a lineup of live music and, well, you’ve got yourself a solid soiree. Charles Smith Wines Jet City, $45

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com

Rosé, Charles Smith Wines Jet City, Sake Nomi, Oysters, Beer, Bacon, Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Cinco De Mayo, Tacos
Where to Eat and Drink May 1–7

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

