  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Popup Preview

This Collaboration Dinner Aims to Push the Narrative on Latin Cuisine

Chefs Eric Rivera and Emme Ribeiro Collins will throw down seven courses of Brazilian and Puerto Rican food on April 11.

By Rosin Saez 4/9/2019 at 9:00am

A sense of chef Eric Rivera's way with meats (this is pork, beef, chicken, chicharrones, plantain chips, lettuce, mojo, and mayo-ketchup on buns).

Image: Courtesy Addo

When people talk about Latin American cuisine, chef Eric Rivera finds that the conversation can unfortunately land somewhere between tortilla-based foods and things that are deeply, however lovingly, fried. And that's it. But he wants to change that narrow interpretation, and the quickest way to a person's heart food-knowledge base is through their stomach.

Rivera operates Addo, an aggregate restaurant with various offerings from weekend brunch to 20-course tasting menus, out of a space in Ballard. And on April 11 Rivera, who's a self-professed fan of both tortillas and fried foods, hopes to expand Seattle's culinary lexicon through a seven-course tasting menu that he's cooking with chef Emme Ribeiro Collins.

Collins owns and runs Alcove in the University District where she proffers Brazilian dishes of all sorts—yuca fries, branzino escabeche, feijoada. With their chef powers combined, Collins and Rivera will pack much Latin flavor, specifically from Brazil and Puerto Rico, into one dinner.

"I've got this background of fancy food," says Rivera, who's cooked alongside Grant Achatz of Alinea in Chicago, "but I've also grown up eating [Puerto Rican] food." Collins likewise has an impressive resume having cooked in notable restaurants in Seattle, DC, and beyond. But the collaboration dinner is a chance to have a dialogue about different Latin foods, the similarities, the differences—"I think that's the coolest thing," says Rivera.

As for a peek at the menu, don't expect one. "We ask people to trust us and let us take it from there," says Rivera.* But, like a good conversationalist, chefs know where to improvise and how to add nuance.

Chef Emme & Chef Eric Collab Dinner
Apr 11, Addo, $50

*This may sound scary, especially to those with various dietary preferences and needs, but Addo is typically very accommodating. This dinner, however, may not be the best time. 

Filed under
Puerto Rican cuisine, Brazilian, Popups, Ballard, Eric Rivera, Addo
Show Comments
In this Article

Alcove

$$ Brazilian 5628 University Way NE

Chef Emme Ribeiro Collins entered the restaurant game only because her parents had decided to close their longtime University District hangout, Tempero do Br...

Addo

$$$ American/New American 2319 E Madison St

Addo is the Netflix of popups. Keep scrolling the website until you find a menu to binge: Puerto Rican popup Lechoncito, Richard Burger (Rivera’s ode to Dick...

Eat & Drink

Awards & Accolades

Mutsuko Soma Is One of Food and Wine's Best New Chefs of 2019

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Popup Preview

This Collaboration Dinner Aims to Push the Narrative on Latin Cuisine

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Fun with Listicles

11 Korean Restaurants to Know and Love

04/08/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Skål Opens, Pike Place Gets (Another) Chocolate Factory

04/05/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Raven Dispatch

Where to Brace Yourself for Game of Thrones' Final Winter

04/04/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Morning Matters

Westman's Bagel and Coffee Is Expanding

04/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 8–11

04/08/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do April 5–7

04/05/2019 By Stefan Milne

Raven Dispatch

Where to Brace Yourself for Game of Thrones' Final Winter

04/04/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

What Is Local Talent?

Matthew Amster-Burton Will Be on Jeopardy!

04/04/2019 By Stefan Milne

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at April Art Walk

04/03/2019 By Stefan Milne

Author Interview

Clive Thompson Explores What Drives Coders

04/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Author Interview

Clive Thompson Explores What Drives Coders

04/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Waste of Space

Spacesuit Costs Spokane-Born Astronaut Her Spot in All-Woman Spacewalk

03/27/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Feature

Dealer Takes All: Inside One of Seattle's Biggest Opioid Busts

03/26/2019 By Levi Pulkkinen

Quote Unquote

UW Scientist Justin Penn Is More Than a Doomsayer

03/26/2019 By Jessica Voelker

Explainer

Seattle Labor Unions Then and Now

03/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party April 2019

03/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The 15 Best City Trails in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe