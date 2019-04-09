Mutsuko Soma Is One of Food and Wine's Best New Chefs of 2019

Mutsuko Soma plays around with her Kamonegi Burger during Li'l Woody's Burger Month earlier this year. Image: Jordan Nicholson

Kamonegi, helmed by Mutsuko Soma and guided by her vision of Edo-style cuisine with a slight whimsical bent, was Seattle Met's 2018 restaurant of the year. Earlier this year Soma landed on the list of James Beard Award semifinalists for the second year in a row. And now, the masterful chef has received even more national acclaim. Food and Wine Magazine announced its annual declaration of Best New Chefs this morning, and of the 10 rising stars Seattle's Mutsuko Soma was named among the talented constellation of chefs.

"My grandma taught me about countryside cooking. She would forage for mushrooms and other vegetables for tempura, and she grew her own buckwheat grain. She made everything that way. She passed away the same day my daughter was born, so I’m thinking I have to teach soba noodle making to my daughter too.” —Mutsuko Soma in F&W





