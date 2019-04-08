  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 8–11

A reggae band makes its comeback, a local film premieres, and a cartoonist hashes out the country’s relationship with weed.

By Lily Hansen 4/8/2019 at 8:00am

Steel Pulse plays the Showbox Tuesday night.

Image: Gabba / Flickr

Mon, Apr 8
Wake Up! – Symone Sanders
At just 25, Symone Sanders established herself as a powerful voice in modern politics after becoming the youngest national press secretary for a major presidential campaign in U.S. history. As a part of Spectrum Dance Theater’s The Wokeness Festival, the self-described “spokesperson for the culture” will challenge common assumptions in community-building and investigate what it means to be socially and politically active. Washington Hall, $15

Tue, Apr 9
Steel Pulse
Since 1975, the roots reggae band Steel Pulse has used its music to advocate for the voiceless, fight injustice, and rebel against systemic greed. Its first album in 15 years, Mass Manipulation, combines impassioned vocals with hypnotic melodies. Showbox, $28

Wed, Apr 10
Box Brown – Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America
In his newest nonfiction graphic novel, Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America, author and cartoonist Box Brown draws on his own experience with the criminal justice system and explores the enduring legacy of America’s complicated relationship with marijuana. From the rise of “reefer madness” to the “war on drugs,” Brown illustrates evolving views of pot and the disproportionate effects on young black men. Third Place Books Seward Park, Free

Thu, Apr 11
If the Dancer Dances
What does it take to keep dance masterworks alive? This is the question filmmakers Lise Friedman and Maia Wechsler set out to answer in their documentary premiering Thursday. In the wake of world-renowned choreographer Merce Cunningham’s death in 2009, the film follows a group of New York City’s top modern dancers as they recreate Cunningham’s enigmatic RainForest 50 years after its original premiere. Henry Art Gallery, Free

Filed under
Spectrum Dance, Concerts, Marijuana, Henry Art Gallery, Readings and Talks, Documentaries, Showbox, Weekly Events
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Caffeine Nation

Former Slate Coffee Baristas Want to Change Their Industry for Good

07/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

Summer Events

Seattle's Biggest Street Food Festival Happens This Weekend

07/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Fun With Listicles

Seattle's Best Pizza: From Thick Crust to Thin

07/02/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Collabs

An Ice Cream Dinner with Salt and Straw and Ciudad Is Really Happening

07/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Binge-Worthy

9 Shows and Movies on Netflix with Seattle Connections

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Red, White, and Barbecued

What to Do in Seattle This July Fourth

07/01/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 1–3

07/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

06/28/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Artist Interview

Julia Shapiro Talks Her Solo Album, the Outback, and Third Eye Blind

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe