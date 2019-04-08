What to Do After Work April 8–11

Steel Pulse plays the Showbox Tuesday night. Image: Gabba / Flickr

Mon, Apr 8

Wake Up! – Symone Sanders

At just 25, Symone Sanders established herself as a powerful voice in modern politics after becoming the youngest national press secretary for a major presidential campaign in U.S. history. As a part of Spectrum Dance Theater’s The Wokeness Festival, the self-described “spokesperson for the culture” will challenge common assumptions in community-building and investigate what it means to be socially and politically active. Washington Hall, $15

Tue, Apr 9

Steel Pulse

Since 1975, the roots reggae band Steel Pulse has used its music to advocate for the voiceless, fight injustice, and rebel against systemic greed. Its first album in 15 years, Mass Manipulation, combines impassioned vocals with hypnotic melodies. Showbox, $28

Wed, Apr 10

Box Brown – Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America

In his newest nonfiction graphic novel, Cannabis: The Illegalization of Weed in America, author and cartoonist Box Brown draws on his own experience with the criminal justice system and explores the enduring legacy of America’s complicated relationship with marijuana. From the rise of “reefer madness” to the “war on drugs,” Brown illustrates evolving views of pot and the disproportionate effects on young black men. Third Place Books Seward Park, Free

Thu, Apr 11

If the Dancer Dances

What does it take to keep dance masterworks alive? This is the question filmmakers Lise Friedman and Maia Wechsler set out to answer in their documentary premiering Thursday. In the wake of world-renowned choreographer Merce Cunningham’s death in 2009, the film follows a group of New York City’s top modern dancers as they recreate Cunningham’s enigmatic RainForest 50 years after its original premiere. Henry Art Gallery, Free