Weekend What to Do April 5–7

Tsimshian/Kwakwaka'wakw headdress frontlet from You Are on Indigenous Land: Places/Displaces. Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum

Fri, Apr 5

Rachel Cusk

The UK memoirist and novelist comes to Elliott Bay in support of the final installment in her Outline Trilogy, Kudos. In this novel, as in its predecessors, Outline and Transit, the narrator Faye (a writer) moves through reasonably banal scenes: teaching a workshop, renovating a townhouse, going to a literary festival. In each book she meets various people; they talk to her. What has publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Guardian lauding the book is the narrator’s precise, haunted detachment. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Fri, Apr 5

Mystery Drag Queen Theater 3000

The Room is a piece of rarified bad art, competing perhaps only with Ed Wood’s Plan 9 From Outer Space for the title of Worst Movie Ever Made. To celebrate and mock the classic catastrophe, a quartet of drag queens (Betty Wetter, Demonia Creeper, Miss Kitty Franzia, and Old Witch) will pull apart the movie and, for good measure, do a drag performance. Timbre Room, $9

Fri, Apr 5

Hosannas, Darksoft, Sean Downey

Richard and Brandon Laws head up Hosannas, a dream-pop band out of Portland. Their work balances right on the edge of cosmic weirdness and comic oddity—voices drift toward silly falsetto, a synth splash might come from nowhere. In support, another fraternal Northwesterner: Sean Downey should bring a synthy set, but he also plays in sci-fi freak rock outfit the Fabulous Downey Brothers with his brother Liam Downey. Chop Suey, $8

Apr 6–May 26

Urinetown

Urinetown remains the only dystopia in which emphasis lands firmly on the “p.” After its 2001 Broadway debut, the musical satire snagged three Tony Awards. Set in a city that’s made urination private business (amenities are now owned and operated by Urine Good Company), the story centers on a proletariat uprising after a hike in the price of a flush. ACT Theatre, $36–$76

Apr 6–June 28, 2020

You Are on Indigenous Land: Places/Displaces

You Are on Indigenous Land: Places/Displaces is anchored by Tracy Rector’s photos of native faces. The exhibit includes about twenty works, such as James Lavadour’s Boom, all of which explore persisting native connections to the land, even in the face of grand-scale displacement. It should be a fine complement to Jeffrey Gibson’s fantastic Like a Hammer exhibition. Seattle Art Museum, $25