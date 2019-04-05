  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Skål Opens, Pike Place Gets (Another) Chocolate Factory

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 4/5/2019 at 9:00am

Skål finished up its renovation this winter.

Image: Courtesy Adam McQueen

We'll Skål to This Opening!

Skål, Ballard's new Viking beer hall, softly opened last Saturday for early funders, which it calls the Beerhalla Mug Club. The bar leans heavily on Ballard's Scandinavian past—unknown if the king of Norway will be stopping through on his next visit—and serves aquavit, lots of meat (although no lutefisk), local and Scandinavian beer, and of course, mead. The walls are decorated in fur, they have Viking chess-style board games, and you'll be able to drink from a horn. It's been more than a year since Skål first announced it would take over the former People's Pub space—and now, finally, it's slated to open to the general public April 10.

But How Big Are These Burgers?

Portland-based, Seattle-hungry Little Big Burger will open its second and third Seattle locations later this spring, per Eater Seattle. The Greenlake location, which was slated to open last year, will open later this month, and another on Capitol Hill sometime this May. The burger chain, which sources everything from beef to ketchup in Cascadia, plans to open 10 locations in the Seattle area, with no firm timeline.

Bye, Bye Birdie

Harry's Chicken Joint, a casual West Seattle fried chicken spot with a devoted following, closed permanently over the weekend. It announced the closure on Instagram with a video of the neon sign turning off for the last time.

Joe and the Chocolate Factory

Starting this summer there's going to be yet another chocolate factory in the market. Joe Chocolate Co., founded by two UW grads, will open in May next to Beecher's in the old Local Color Cafe space. The goal, say the founders, is to bring visitors into the chocolate making process. It'll serve the good stuff, liquid and solid chocolate, straight from the production line, as well as pastries, ice cream sandwiches, and coffee from locally based Lighthouse Roasters.

Capitol Hill Vaudeville and Cafe Takes Over Old Scratch Space

How's that for a mouthful? Scratch Deli, a sandwich shop in a 100-plus-year-old building east of Cal Anderson Park, closed last year to the disappointment of its fans. But in the last few weeks, one of those fans has opened a new cafe in the space, alongside a revived Capitol Hill Vaudeville flea market. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, the cafe has attracted support and donations from other local businesses, and is looking to add vendors and live performances to the mix. Vaudeville, a holdover from an older Seattle, has been looking for a new home since 2016, when its Airstream home was stolen.

This Week in Food & Drink

Serious bagels are coming to Pioneer Square and Seward Park as Westman's expands.

Renee Erickson is revamping Saint Helens Cafe and bringing it back to its French bistro and wine bar roots.

From ube cheesecakes to fine dining, a new wave of Filipino food is gaining ground in Seattle.

Spring's coming to Seattle, but it's definitely winter over in Westeros. We've rounded up the city's best Game of Thrones finale celebrations.

Filed under
Scratch Deli, Harry's Chicken Joint, Pike Place Market, Chocolate, Little Big Burger, Skal
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Caffeine Nation

Former Slate Coffee Baristas Want to Change Their Industry for Good

07/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

Summer Events

Seattle's Biggest Street Food Festival Happens This Weekend

07/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Fun With Listicles

Seattle's Best Pizza: From Thick Crust to Thin

07/02/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Collabs

An Ice Cream Dinner with Salt and Straw and Ciudad Is Really Happening

07/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Binge-Worthy

9 Shows and Movies on Netflix with Seattle Connections

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Red, White, and Barbecued

What to Do in Seattle This July Fourth

07/01/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 1–3

07/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

06/28/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Artist Interview

Julia Shapiro Talks Her Solo Album, the Outback, and Third Eye Blind

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe