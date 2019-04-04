  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Film & Television

Raven Dispatch

Where to Brace Yourself for Game of Thrones' Final Winter

HBO's rabidly followed show returns April 14. As the Night King marches from the North, we dragon-less common folk prepare for the final season with a few events set, not in Westeros, but in Seattle.

By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 4/4/2019 at 9:00am

Tyrion and Daenerys discuss her legacy at Dragonstone in the show's seventh season.

Image: Courtesy HBO

Set to return for one final ride on the back of an ice dragon, the eighth season of HBO's acclaimed fantasy drama Game of Thrones will air Sunday, April 14. It will no doubt be bittersweet as some of our favorite (and most despised) characters meet spectacularly horrific ends—by fire, by blade? We can't wait to find out. But until then, take your fandom to the next level at these Seattle spots celebrating the last season.

April 7, 14, & 18

Blood-Soaked Brunch 

Chef Eric Rivera of Ballard's addo:incubator is preparing a GoT-themed brunch in the weeks before and after the final season begins. "Each week we will feature different impactful moments from the series," says Rivera. "People are expecting turkey legs and things like that, but I am working on a little more abstract ideas with simulated blood, smoke, fire, and dragons." Yum. Addo Ballard$40–$50

April 9

Drink and Know Things

Are you the Tyrion Lannister smart aleck of your crew? Or perhaps you've spent some time studying at the Citadel? Well maesters and jesters alike can head to the Runaway for GoT trivia night. Get beaten to the buzzer and enjoy drink specials while you reminisce about the past seasons and dive deep into the lore of Westeros. The Runaway, Free

April 10

Hodor's House

Bran's erstwhile protector Hodor, heroic holder of doors and lovable big guy, can also rock a dance floor as himself: Kristian Nairn. The Irishman is one of his homeland's most talented DJs and is currently embarking on his Evolution Tour—and Nairn's making a Seattle stop to play his progressive tech house musicQ Nightclub, $15 

April 14

Watch the Thrones

If misery loves company, does bone-shattering violence love to party? We think so. As does Big Time Brewery and Alehouse, where there will be a viewing party all season long, complete with drink specials aplenty. This event will fill up quicker than Tyrion's wine glass in a brothel. Big Time, Free

May 16

Mariners Get Medieval

Leaving the house might be tough after witnessing the Stark family tree get whittled down to its last weirwood branch, but at least there's a bobblehead in it for you if you do. The Mariners are hosting a GoT night #ForTheThrones during a home game in May. Grab your limited-edition Game of Thrones Mitch Haniger bobblehead in section 339 before the end of the third inning. T-Mobile Park, $30–$45

Filed under
Special Events, Hbo, Game of Thrones
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Raven Dispatch

Where to Brace Yourself for Game of Thrones' Final Winter

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Morning Matters

Westman's Bagel and Coffee Is Expanding

04/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink April 3–9

04/03/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Revamps

Renee Erickson Will Transform Saint Helens into Bistro Shirlee

04/01/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

9 Spots to Explore Seattle's Burgeoning Filipino Scene

04/01/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Pizza Expansions...and Pizza Closures

03/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Arts & Culture

Raven Dispatch

Where to Brace Yourself for Game of Thrones' Final Winter

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

What Is Local Talent?

Matthew Amster-Burton Will Be on Jeopardy!

8:00am By Stefan Milne

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at April Art Walk

04/03/2019 By Stefan Milne

Author Interview

Clive Thompson Explores What Drives Coders

04/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work April 1–4

04/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 29–31

03/29/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Author Interview

Clive Thompson Explores What Drives Coders

04/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

Waste of Space

Spacesuit Costs Spokane-Born Astronaut Her Spot in All-Woman Spacewalk

03/27/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Feature

Dealer Takes All: Inside One of Seattle's Biggest Opioid Busts

03/26/2019 By Levi Pulkkinen

Quote Unquote

UW Scientist Justin Penn Is More Than a Doomsayer

03/26/2019 By Jessica Voelker

Explainer

Seattle Labor Unions Then and Now

03/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party April 2019

03/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The 15 Best City Trails in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe