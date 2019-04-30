Where to Brunch with Mom This Mother's Day

On your plate this Mother's Day: strawberry monkey bread from Heartwood Provisions. Image: Courtesy Catherine Hyland / Heartwood Provisions

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 12, and tends to be one of the busiest brunch days of the year, so reservations are a must. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 15 Seattle spots for your—er, um, mom's—consideration.

In the heart of Fremont, Agrodolce's new chef-owner Thomas Litrenta has a three-course Southern Italian menu up his sleeve. Up first, that might mean a cured salmon salad or a torta pasqualina. That’s followed by a spring onion benedict with arugula hollandaise and crispy prosciutto, black pepper bucatini, a wild mushroom scramble, or a sweet waffle with housemade gianduja and cherry compote. To finish? Limoncello tiarmisu, espresso gelato, a seasonal berry pavlova, or perhaps a hazelnut cake. $38

Sitting at the tip of Pier 70, Aqua does right by brunch with one of the best views of Seattle’s waterfront. What to expect: an omelet station chock-full of meat, cheese, and veggie options, as well as cinnamon french toast, belgian waffles, and a seafood bar with Taylor Shellfish oysters, dungeness crab, marinated mussels, and more. $69 for adults, $24 for children

With wraparound views of Seattle's skyline and the Cascade Mountains, Ascend Prime is sitting pretty 31 floors above downtown Bellevue. Unsurprising for a restaurant that dabbles in extravagance, brunch offerings will be plentiful. Highlights include a sweet and savory crepe station, seafood bouillabaisse, slow-roasted eggplant bibimbap, and vanilla and strawberry cotton candy for the kids (and grown-up kids). $80 for adults, $25 for children

As it happens, Thompson Seattle's new restaurant, Conversation, opens May 8 and executive chef Derek Simcik hosts brunch for the first time on the holiday. Fresh flowers and a special take-home gift are in store for moms. Simcik will dish out fried quail and waffle crisps served with Korean chili and a strawberry glaze, plus a fennel and arugula salad topped with poached eggs and dungeness crab. A la carte

Just how many food stations are in store at El Gaucho's Bellevue outpost? Enough to (probably) never go hungry again. To name just a few: made-to-order omelet and mac and cheese stations, a prime rib and house-cured pork belly carving station, a European-style salmon station, and a waffle and french toast station with toppings galore. $59 for adults, $23 for children

With a 21-foot oyster bar and some 30 varieties of local bivalves available daily, Elliott’s Oyster House doesn’t mess around when it comes to seafood. And the proof's in the pudding, er, brunch specials, with dishes like alder smoked Alaskan salmon and a dungeness crab and shrimp omelet. Or go the less aquatic route with a mixed berry french toast or short rib benedict on housemade biscuits. A la carte

This downtown spot has a smattering of specials alongside its full brunch menu come Sunday. The lineup includes strawberry monkey bread doused in a poppy seed glaze, roasted pork tenderloin, and a duck confit hash. Cocktails are not to be missed—maybe mom needs a Khaleesi's Reign (pear-infused vodka, vermouth, chamomile, lemon, sparkling wine) in honor of the Mother of Dragons? A la carte

Capitol Hill’s Japanese Robata-style restaurant wants to dazzle you and your mom with dishes like spicy tuna on crispy rice, baked crab sushi rolls, and a toban assortment with the izakaya's tsukune, sizzling mushrooms, and chicken wings. Top it all off with a peach and grapefruit mimosa. $25

As always, brunch at Jason Wilson's restaurant means seasonal and Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes. Look for wild Alaskan halibut, grilled spring lamb with Alaskan spot prawns, prime filet mignon eggs benedict, strawberry almond bread pudding, and that inescapable brunch staple, quiche. A la carte

Across the way from Hotel Monaco, this grunge-inspired restaurant will stock a whole buffet with homey classics like french toast, eggs, bacon, croissants, and scones. For those looking to take a walk on the (slightly more) wild side, there's prime rib straight off the rotisserie, crab legs, foraged mushroom frittata, and shrimp cocktail. $55 for adults, $25 for children

Mom, meet Tom. Tom, meet Mom. Prolific Seattle restaurateur Tom Douglas will demo a three-course meal at the Palace Ballroom on the big day. Things kick off with mimosas and snacks (including Grandma Douglas's cinnamon roll-esque schnecken). For the main affair, Douglas will demo (and guests will dig into) chilled English pea soup, morel mushroom- and bacon-stuffed dungeness crab quiche, and a strawberry rhubarb cobbler with vanilla bean gelato. $95

Usually an evening-only destination, executive chef Shawn Applin will open RN74 early to serve a French-inspired brunch. There will be made-to-order french omelet and french toast stations, as well as yogurt parfaits with mixed berries and housemade granola, beignets straight out of the oven, and salade d’asperges. $60 for adults, $30 for children

Eat with a panoramic view of downtown Seattle and Elliott Bay at Salty’s on Alki. Fixings include roasted boneless leg of lamb; herbed Alaskan true cod with fennel, tomato, and artichoke; classic deviled eggs; and a prawn scampi station. $78 for adults, $30 for children

Plenty flock to the Edgewater Hotel's over-the-water centerpiece for the views of Elliott Bay. While you're there, you may eat sweet corn bisque, tagliatelle, dungeness crab cakes, and Roquefort-crusted filets. And since it's never too early for dessert, there's dark chocolate tart, lemon ricotta cheesecake, and key lime pie, too. $80, $35 for children

True to form, chef Maria Hines alongside executive chef Joel Panlilio will serve three organic courses. Think smoked salmon eggs benedict, a spring quiche with asparagus and cheddar cheese, sourdough french toast with rhubarb and hazelnuts, and a tiramisu waffle. $30