Where to Eat and Drink April 3–9

The week in which: Pinterest-worthy cakes come to Book Larder, crunchy tacos are (practically) free, and cheese lovers converge in Belltown.

By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez 4/3/2019 at 9:00am

Crunchy taco bliss at Rosita's.

Image: Courtesy Rosita's

Wed, Apr 3
Author Talk: Icing on the Cake
With professional cake design and bakery-owning bona fides, food blogger Tessa Huff makes the kind of cakes that fill aspiring bakers with Pinterest envy. No, really, just see her blog. Luckily Huff will be sharing secrets and demoing a decorating technique from her newest cookbook, Icing on the Cake, at the Book Larder tonight. With more than 100 recipes, there is quite literally a cake for every occasion inside, be it orange salted honey cake, fancy-pants peanut butter chocolate cupcakes, or brownie sundae cake. But past lip-smacking flavor combinations, Huff showcases all kinds of presentation ideas and decorative elements (chocolate work, buttercream mastery, et cetera) for those who want to take baking to the next level. Book Larder, $5

Sat, Apr 6
5th Annual Farmhouse Festival
Farmhouse ale is kind of like the jazz of the beer world: hard to define, a little funky, leaves your mouth a little crisp and dry. Another common denominator: It has its own festival! In its fifth year, the Farmhouse Festival arrives at the Masonry in Fremont where drinks from over 30 breweries, wineries, and cideries will floweth. Find pours from the likes of Floodland, which is rarely sipped unless you're a part of its bottle club, Holy Mountain, Engine House No. 9, a frequent award-getter, Jester King, plus many more. Tickets include all food and drink, while a VIP ticket means getting a limited gold-print stemmed glass and a T-shirt, presumably of the commemorative sort. The Masonry, $125–$150

Sat, Apr 6
Beecher's Cheese for All
Beecher’s is celebrating 15 years of cheesemaking with an ode to America’s cheesiest (and most beloved) meals: mac and cheese and the cheeseburger. They’ve called on local chefs—Ethan Stowell, Adana's Kalen Schramke, and Rider's Dan Mallahan, to name just a few—to whip up their best takes on the classic comfort foods using Beecher’s locally crafted, ooey-gooey goods. Expect the unexpected: These chefs are getting creative. Tickets include tastes from all participating chefs and two vouchers for beer and wine. Originally scheduled in February—and delayed because of the Snowmageddon—the event runs in two sessions (afternoon or evening) this Saturday. Block 41, $45–$75

Sun, Apr 7
Whole Hog Butchery 101
If you've ever savored soppressata or a thin ribbon of prosciutto and wondered how it got from point pig to fanned out on a charcuterie board, this class might be for you. Learn the ways of whole hog butchery from chef Seamus Platt and head butcher Scott Johnson of the Shambles in Roosevelt, where you see their process for breaking down meat for things such as chops and bacon. A drink is included in your ticket and you'll get 20 percent off everything in the restaurant on class day. The Shambles, $200

Tue, Apr 9
Rosita's 40th Anniversary
This isn't your ordinary Taco Tuesday. Brother-and-sister duo Sergio Uvence Lopez and Rosa Anaya, along with Rosa's husband, opened their Greenlake Mexican restaurant on April 9, 1979—which means celebrations are in order. In honor of its 40th anniversary, Rosita's is going old school (or at least offering old school prices). Crunchy tacos—stuffed with shredded beef, chicken, or black beans—will be a buck a pop in unlimited quantities. Added bonus: Rosita's margaritas, made with Sauza Gold tequila, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime, will be just $3 all day long. Rosita's Mexican Grill, Free

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. 

Editor's Note: This article was updated April 3 at 12:30pm to substitute the names of new chefs participating in the Beecher's Cheese for All event. We previously listed chefs who were slated for the original event in February.

