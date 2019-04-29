What to Do After Work April 29–May 2

  1. Arts & Culture
By Lily Hansen 4/29/2019

Mon, Apr 29
Breakup Bench
In an era of ghosting, Breakup Bench brings a new twist to modern dating. The pop-folk musical by local singer-songwriter Rheanna Atendido follows a girl who finds herself in an unwanted long-term relationship after her special “breakup bench” suddenly disappears. Unable to end things, she is forced to confront her complicated relationship with love—real, fake, and nonexistent. Copius, $15

Tue, Apr 30
Nick Waterhouse and Ben Pirani
Nick Waterhouse’s new self-titled album blends 1950s rockabilly with 1960s pop to deliver a sound unique from other artists today. Aside from electrifying saxophone solos and harmonious backing vocals, Waterhouse’s lyrics are intimate and relatable in a way that keeps his music relevant to our modern era. He’s joined by Ben Pirani, a soul singer from Chicago whose dream-like tracks offer messages of hope, empathy, and unity. The Crocodile, $18

Wed, May 1
Cara Robertson: The Trial of Lizzie Borden
In August 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were hacked to death in their home. The arrest of the couple’s youngest daughter Lizzie garnered unprecedented international attention. In The Trial of Lizzie Borden, lawyer and former Supreme Court clerk Cara Robertson examines the details surrounding America’s first “trial of the century,” Lizzie’s ultimate acquittal, and the reasons why we’re still talking about her. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free 

Thu, May 2
Lifting the Sky: An Indigenous Fashion Show
Seattle Art Museum and art exhibition Yəhaw̓ host an evening of indigenous fashion curated by Lisa Fruichantie. The show will include works by contemporary Native American designers from across the Pacific Northwest as well an all-Native fashion market and half-off admission to SAM’s featured exhibition Jeffrey Gibson: Like a Hammer. Seattle Art Museum, Free 

