Weekend What to Do April 26–28

New York buskers City of the Sun play Neumos Saturday. Image: Courtesy City of the Sun

Fri, Apr 26

The Spring Quartet

The Spring Quartet features Grammy–winners Jack DeJohnette, Esperanza Spalding and Joe Lovano, whose musical stylings represent three different generations. Critics found the 2014 series an unexpected, freewheeling collaboration by masters. Now they’re back with Argentinian pianist Leonardo Genovese rounding out the quartet. Moore Theatre, $30–$63

Sat, Apr 27

City of the Sun

These busking phenoms are taking a break from their impromptu, pop-up performances in New York City to spread their fusion of Spanish, flamenco, and jazz across the country. Guitarists John Pita and Avi Snow and percussionist Zach Para should deliver a consistently soulful and compellingly raw crowd-pleaser. Neumos, $16–$18

Apr 27 & 28

Dance Theatre of Harlem – 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Dance Theatre’s legendary founder, Arthur Mitchell, bucked society and 400-year-old ballet conventions by centering on black culture, sounds, and dancers. In celebration of his life and the company’s 50th anniversary, audio and visuals of Mitchell, from a Daniel Schloss–directed film about his life, will complement the company’s performance. Paramount Theatre, $25–$65

Sun, Apr 28

Legends of Rock

This isn’t your mom’s rock legend tribute—or maybe it is. The Seattle Women’s Chorus, joined by theater veteran Sarah Rudinoff, has orchestrated an ode to some of rock music’s greatest female trailblazers, from Tina Turner to Janis Joplin. Benaroya Hall, $15–$65

All Weekend

Seattle Erotic Art Festival

Aiming to celebrate, discuss, and support erotic art rarely seen in mainstream galleries and museums, this festival offers performances of incantations, fire dancing, and vaudeville. The full exhibition includes live acoustic music, interactive installations, lectures, classes, and literary readings. Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, $15–$44